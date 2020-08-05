Summer is here and in full swing which means enjoying the sunshine, staying cool by the water, and BBQs. While fun might be the main factor on your mind, when food is involved, food safety should be a consideration. According to the CDC, it is estimated that each year 48 million people get sick from foodborne illness. It is concerning to think that when not handled properly, food that taste so good could be the cause of illness. To keep your family safe follow the recommendations below to help avoid foodborne illnesses.
1. Start from the beginning to prevent cross-contamination. While grocery shopping make sure to keep produce and other food products separate from raw meats, poultry, and seafood. Many grocery stores provide plastic bags to put your meats in to help ensure raw juices do not leak.
2. Keep in mind that cold foods should stay cold. When shopping wait until last to grab milk, eggs, raw meats, or other foods that need to stay cold. Cold foods should stay at or below 40°F so consider taking cooler bags for the trip home, but keep in mind to place raw meats in a separate bag. Once you are home, get those cold products straight to the refrigerator.
3. When preparing meals always start off with clean surfaces and utensils, as well as properly washed hands. Also, remember to wash hands before and after handling raw meats to prevent the spread of germs.
4. When marinating meat, it should never set out at room temperature, but always in the refrigerator until it is ready to be grilled.
5. Separate cutting boards should always be used for meats and produce. Also, knives should be washed properly between use with meats and produce, as well.
6. When grilling make sure meat is cooked thoroughly by using a food thermometer to check the internal temperature. By cooking foods to the correct internal temperature, you are eliminating any harmful germs that could be present. Recommended internal temperatures are as followed:
a. Beef, pork, lamb, and veal (whole cuts): 145°F
b. Fish: 160°F
c. Hamburgers and other ground meats: 160°F
d. Poultry: 165°F
7. When taking food off the grill, never use the same plate or utensils that food was brought to the grill on unless, they have been washed with hot, soapy water.
8. Hot food items should stay hot. Food items that are meant to be served hot should stay at 140°F or warmer. Wrap food well until it is ready to be served and place in insulated container.
9. When serving items like deviled eggs or potatoes salad, which contains mayonnaise, make sure to keep them cold. Remember, cold foods should always stay cold and held at or below 40°F. These food items can be served by placing the individual serving dishes into a larger container that contains ice or the serving dish can be placed in a cooler that has ice.
10. Are there any leftovers? To be safe, place those in containers and refrigerate or freeze within two hours of cooking or one hour if it is above 90°F outside.
By following these recommendations, you will put your family on the right track to having a food safe summer and avoid foodborne illnesses.
For more information on this or other family and consumer sciences related topics, contact Shelly Barnes, Family and Consumer Sciences Extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes can be reached at sphill24@utk.edu or 615-444-9584.
