Every year poisonings result in nearly 900,000 visits to emergency rooms. According to the Tennessee Poison Center, Wilson County had 1,598 calls to the center last year. The overwhelming majority of poisonings occur at home. Although exposure to hazardous substances is scary and dangerous at any age, children have a special vulnerability that heightens the danger.
A child is at greater risk for a number of reasons. Children's immune systems are less developed and therefore less protective. Their cells are more easily damaged because they are not fully developed, and during the rapid growth of childhood, cells divide very quickly, making it more likely that a cellular mutation will be reproduced, and possibly cause cancer. Also, with a long life ahead, any problems will have a greater length of time in which to progress. Small doses of pesticidal or chemical "neurotoxins" have the potential for drastically impair the learning process in children. Also children absorb greater concentrations of pesticides and "toxic" chemicals per pound of body weight through inhalation, ingestion, and contact with the skin. Children are vulnerable to classes of synthetic pesticides that mimic naturally occurring hormones or enzymes.
Because many pesticides are heavier than air and children are lower to the ground, both standing and through a tendency to play on the floor, children's breathing areas are likely to have higher pesticide concentrations. Children play on treated floors and grounds, and their unwashed hands often find their way into the mouth or onto unwrapped snacks. The most common accidental oral exposures occur when pesticides have been removed from their original containers and placed into an unlabeled bottle, jar or food container. The child does not realize until too late that the product inside is not the same as the label on the outside.
In addition to the danger of the poison, none of the medical treatments for poisonings is risk-free. Many of the antidotes are toxic in their own right, and even simple procedures such as pumping a stomach can incur risks.
Some of the substances involved in exposures to children under the age of six include adhesives and glues, art and crafts supplies, office supplies, batteries, cleaning substances, cosmetics and personal care items, deodorizers, fertilizers, paints and stripping agents, plants, pesticides, medicines and vitamins, polishes and waxes, and tobacco products.
Because children do not read, understand or pay attention to warning signs on hazardous household chemicals, it is important the adult read and understand the label before purchasing or using any household chemical. When you buy a product that is potentially poisonous, read the label first so you will understand the intended use, buy the proper amount, know how to store unused portions, and how to dispose of empty containers. Always keep the product in the original container so it is not mistaken for another product, and so you have the label's first aid information in the event of an accidental poisoning. Store products out the reach of children and get rid on unused or unnecessary household products and unused or expired medicines.
Keep the nationwide poison control center's number, 800-222-1222, and your doctor's phone number beside every phone in your home. Text poison to 484848 to save the poison control number and the link to online help.
For more information on or other family topics, contact Shelly Barnes, family and consumer sciences Extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes may be reached at sphill24@utk.edu or 615-444-9584.
