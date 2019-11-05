As we round out the growing season the tasks in the garden seem to dwindle down. One thing that can be started now is a compost pile. By using the old garden plant debris, disease-free of course, we can turn that old debris into a useful garden amendment. We can even use the old food wastes that we might collect in our home to make that valuable soil amendment.
Composting is a biological decomposition of organic matter by a managed process. This breakdown mirrors nature's way of recycling plant and animal wastes. A compost pile can be done in many ways including in a pile, bin, or even in a pit. Whichever way you decide, be sure that aeration can be done. If oxygen is limited, the decaying material may smell like rotten eggs or may produce methane gas. We see the compost materials referred to as greens or browns. Greens are high nitrogen, while brown materials are high carbon. Examples of greens would be vegetable kitchen scraps, green leaves, and grass clippings. Browns typically are dry and slow to decompose. Some examples of browns would be straw, tree trimmings, and sawdust. Finding a balance of what to add can be tricky. A good rule of thumb for a ratio is 2-to-1 browns and greens.
There are quite a few things that should not be added to the compost pile. Meat and other animal byproducts should not be added due to the maggots and flies that they can attract. It will also slow down the composting process. Black walnut products, which are so prevalent in Wilson County, should not be added because they contain a substance called juglone which inhibits plants from growing. One more product that should not be added is weeds that have gone to seed already. These weed seeds can overwinter in the compost pile and germinate in the spring, thus creating a headache in the garden.
The final key to having a successful compost pile is aeration. Turning the pile with a pitchfork or a shovel will help aerate the pile and prevent unwanted odors. If you are unable to turn the pile, use a broom handle and poke a few holes in it to help aerate the center of the pile.
As always, if you have any questions regarding your garden or any other horticultural matter in your garden or lawn, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.