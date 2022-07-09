For the first time in several months, gas prices dropped below $4 per gallon to the satisfaction of many drivers at the pump.
While it still has a long way to go to get back to pre-spike levels, those drivers are happy to see it at least heading in the right direction.
The sign advertising $3.98 gas caught Amy Hankins attention as soon as she saw it. She was pumping gas on Thursday at the RaceTrac gas station that is located on Highway 231 South in Lebanon.
“When I saw you with your camera, I thought oh he’s getting a picture of that gas price because he’s afraid he won’t see it that low again,” Hankins said jokingly.
Hankins lives in Carthage, but she spends about $100 a week on gasoline for the commute in to Lebanon for work.
She and her daughters have had to adjust their lifestyles as costs surged earlier this year.
“We’ve had to go without a lot,” Hankins said. “We come to work and go home. We’ve had to scrap the extra-curriculars.”
For Darren Raines, owner of the Smoked Kulture Kitchen in Lebanon, high gas prices impacted his business expenses enough that they had to make some changes in his food truck.
“We have had to really adjust our menu, because the cost of gas has pretty much doubled for us,” Raines said. “This time last year, we were only paying about $80 to fill up. Now, we’re paying $120-140 to fill up. Now, it’s gone down a little bit. It’s still in the hundreds to fill up with diesel. It going down is easing things a little bit.”
Raines has had to limit his traveling because of gas. He and his fiance, Kay, were able to get away for the Independence Day holiday weekend, but they had to take their car instead of the truck. They still kept it in state, only traveling to Gatlinburg.
Carrying his food truck to locations outside of Lebanon has been a different story. Raines has had to rethink which events he is able to attend and work. Shutting down completely has never been an option, as long as he has his business to run and livelihood to support.
“We’ve put ourselves into a place where we at least make our money back, but it has really limited how far we are able to go,” Raines said. “Pretty much, we’re not going outside of Lebanon and Nashville right now. We’re trying to keep it as close as we can. Until gas prices really get back down, we’ll be staying close to home.”
One self-employed contractor, Marty Powell, has not been able to cut back on his travel expenses. His company is Powell Contracting, and he does most of his work in Tennessee and Kentucky. He estimated that he puts 2,000 on his vehicle each week.
“When you are self-contracting, the gas prices have really hurt,” Powell said.
Powell has been driving across the country and has seen the high end of the gas market.
“I was in California, and saw their prices go up ... it was outrageous,” Powell said.
He quantified the difference in his take-home. He had been making about 15 cents per mile, but the high gas prices were whittling it down to about 3.6 cents per mile.
Powell has two 30-gallon tanks on his truck, but he wasn’t filling them all the way up on Thursday. He stopped at about 40% of a tank
“Diesel has gone down to $5.09 … that helps,” Powell said. “Still, I own a dozer (bulldozer), but I’m not even running my dozer because I can’t charge people what it’s worth and them afford to pay it without over-bidding the job.”
Each driver said they would be eager to see how long stations ride the dip, but for now, they are just happy to see it trending downward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.