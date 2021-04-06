In order to get the most bang for your buck when it comes to gardening, try and focus on those plants that have been recognized as award winners.
The Perennial Plant Association awards one perennial each year with the coveted award of Perennial Plant of the Year. This program began in 1990 in order to showcase one perennial each year that stood out. For the entire list of perennials be sure and visit their website at perennialplant.org. Let’s look at a few winners from the past few years.
The Perennial Plant of the Year for 2021 is Calamint, Calamintha nepeta ssp. nepeta. This is an excellent low-growing perennial that blooms the entire summer. It has a short bushy habit and only grows to around 18” tall. One of the best attributes that this perennial has is that is really brings in the pollinators. As for ease of growing, it is great for those drier areas in the area where you may have struggled with things in the past. It prefers full sun and can tolerate some drought.
The winner for 2020 is one that is a little harder to find for sale. It is Sun King Aralia cordata. The reason this one is excellent is because it adds such a nice sunny spot in the shade. This perennial needs to be grown in shade, but can handle a few hours of sun in the morning. Shade gardens don’t have to be limited to begonias, hostas, and coral bells. This is a 3’ tall perennial that has bright yellow leaves that really attracts your eyes to them when it’s in the shade garden. It does bloom, but it’s the bright golden leaves that are the most attractive since its flowers are not note-worthy.
The common name for the 2019 winner is Betony, but it’s in the lamb’s ear family but it is a different species than the common lamb’s ear we see planted everywhere. The winner for 2019 is Stachys officinalis Hummelo. It will send up lavender flower spikes in summer that make a striking display. They will get around 2’ tall and 2’ wide over a few years. It requires full sun in order to bloom correctly and it pretty much requires zero maintenance other than planting it in the ground. You can cut this plant back after it blooms and it will rebloom in the fall.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.