I’ve started making my son a protein shake each morning. He used to do it himself but then it hit me. First, I put the vegan protein powder in, half a banana, a handful of blueberries, almond butter and then some coconut milk.
Then, when he isn’t looking, I add fish oil, liver and kidney capsules and then turmeric.
I take it up to his room, wake him up, put it on his nightstand and then give him a kiss ... because I’m that kind of mom. I’ve got to be slick or he’ll be on to me.
“Did you drink it all?” I always ask when he comes downstairs.
“Yeah. But I think you are buying bad banana’s or something. It had that funky taste again.”
(Note to self — add more blueberries, go easy on the fish oil.)
I’ve become quite the master of sneaking the good in with the bad.
A few years back, when I first tried to get my family to eat healthier — they all said they could “taste” the difference in the organic milk. As in, they preferred the milk filled with hormones.
You should have heard the moaning when they’d see the milk had the organic sticker on it.
Problem solved — I now take the organic sticker off, put the milk in the fridge and no one says a word.
I tried to do the same with their bread but that was trickier. They lost a little trust in me at that point and I notice whenever anyone in our household makes a sandwich these days they sniff the bread. I’m not quite sure what they’re sniffing for but ... I’m still working on our bread issues.
I continue to sneak where I can — cauliflower for rice, sweet potatoes for french fries, yogurt made from goat milk. Most of the time no one can tell the difference, other times, we go to war.
And then along came Magic Spoon.
My husband and son are big Cocoa Krispies fans. You know — the kid’s cereal with the two little elves on the box that 5-year-olds eat. Well 5-year-olds and my 50-year-old husband and 17-year-old son.
“You are eating pure poison!” I often yell out as they both eat their cereal as an after dinner delicacy. They then look me dead in the eye and lift the spoon to their mouths.
Game on!
Magic Spoon is a healthy alternative — that substitutes monk fruit for sugar and chicory root fiber for grains. The cereal itself looks just like Cocoa Krispies.
When the box came in, I quickly threw out their poison and replaced it with my healthy alternative. I then watched as they each poured a bowl and then proceeded to dive in.
You would have thought, I sold the family pet.
“What did you do? Why would you do this to us!”
“YUCK! I’m never going to be able to get this taste out of my mouth!”
“Magic what? There is nothing magic about this.”
You know trust is a funny thing.
Out went Magic Spoon and the Cocoa Krispies are back in the cabinet. I watch them pour their cereal into a bowl each night and then they pour the organic milk right on top.
I’m still winning.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County moms Becky Andrews and Angel Kane. This column is Angel’s.
