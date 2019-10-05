Last summer, my wife, Kathy and I cruised the inside passage of Alaska with friends from North Carolina. Our ship, the Norwegian Bliss, sailed out of Seattle. The seven-day cruise took us to the ports Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway. It was a most enjoyable trip.
This fall marked our 40th wedding anniversary. That's right, 40 years. The blue-eyed blonde and I have been married for four decades. That's two score years or 480 months or 2,080 weeks or 14,600 days. In thinking about that span of time I recalled a line from our wedding vows. It went something like this: "in the bad that may darken your days and the good that may light your ways," or something like that. Well, in those 40 years we saw some of the bad that darkened our days, but we have seen much more good that has shed light on our ways.
So, to celebrate 40 years we decided to see Alaska again.
This time we flew via Delta Airlines to Anchorage where we stayed at the Captain Cook Hotel. That night we dined at Humpy's Great Alaskan Ale House, our favorite restaurant in Anchorage. Humpy's is where we first discovered Alaskan halibut several years ago. It has become my fish of choice.
The next day we traveled by motor coach to the Mt. McKinley Wilderness Inn where a clear day afforded us a spectacular view of Mt. McKinley. Good food and a good night's sleep prepared us for the next day's journey to Denali.
Any means of transportation in Alaska works for me. The scenery is so spectacular it makes for time to fly. After a short motor coach ride we arrived at the Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge where we spent two nights.
Denali is very interesting in that you experience two different worlds there. Across the main highway from the lodge, the stores and shops, accented by wooden sidewalks, are a throwback to days gone by. On the lodge side, the shops are very modern. They reminded of Gatlinburg.
On day two I took the Denali Natural History Tour by school bus. (There is some law which excludes motor coaches from entering Denali National Park.) Again, the views were spectacular.
Sometime early in our trip I stopped taking photographs. Photographs fall far short of capturing Alaska's vastness and natural beauty.
We departed Denali by train. When we saw we were in for a 91/2-hour train ride, we were a bit apprehensive. The train ride turned out to be one of the highlights of our trip. The train tracks took us over cascading rivers, through peaceful valleys, under the shadows of towering mountains and by meadows splashed with color. We enjoyed breakfast and lunch on the way to the seaport of Whittier. The day passed quickly.
Here's a couple of interesting things we learned on the Alaskan interior. As we passed what we would call a subdivision one day, I noticed an extremely long line of houses all in a row. I also noticed that all the backyards of these houses were connected, forming a long airstrip. And beside each house sat a bush plane.
Come to find out, 1 in 9 Alaskan residents owns his own plane.
I also learned the frost line in Alaska runs between 4 to 6 feet deep. When you turn the cold water faucet on in Alaska (even in the summer) the water runs COLD!
We boarded our ship, The Golden Princess, in Whittier to cruise the final seven days of our trip.
I went horseback riding on our stop in Skagway. We enjoyed a seafood feast in Ketchikan. If you should ever find yourself in Juneau, be sure to take in The Red Dog Saloon. It will take you back to the gold rush days. It is just up the street from the Ben Franklin 5 & 10.
If you ever have the chance, you must see Alaska. It is little wonder Alaska is called "The Last Frontier."
Hartsville resident Jack McCall is a writer, humorist and motivational speaker.
