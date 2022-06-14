The baby formula shortage in the United States has created a crisis for new parents, who are now forced to scavenge among a short supply.
No places in the United States are immune to the issue that first arose after a major producer on the formula scene, Abbott, had to close doors at its Sturgis, Michigan, facility following a reported contamination. Abbott was one of the few formula producers authorized to manufacture and market infant formula in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration.
Parents in Wilson County have been hit hard by the shortage, according the the county’s public health director, Adalberto Valdez.
“We know the infant formula shortage is a scary time for parents and caregivers, but our staff are here to help, and there are several helpful resources available to help,” Valdez said.
On Monday, the health director attempted to clear up some discrepancies about where to get formula, as well as share some tips about how to navigate the shortage using various resources provided from the state and federal level. The available resources for parents include the Tennessee Women, Infants and Children program (WIC). It provides vouchers that parents are able to use to purchase infant formula among other needed infant items. WIC has expanded its stores to include Target and Walgreens.
WIC also has a shopper application that Valdez recommended.
“The WICShopper app has a list of substitutions for when the normal formula is out of stock that is constantly being updated,” Valdez said. “The larger sizes of baby formula have also been approved. So, if you can’t find a smaller package, WIC has authorized you to get the bigger size.”
Valdez mentioned that following social media pages and accounts that track formula availability can be helpful but that those supplies don’t last long.
“Once it gets posted online, it runs out really quickly, because everyone flocks to it,” Valdez said. “As a parent, I would be tempted to buy a lot, but it tends to expire though, so only buy what you need.”
Valdez indicated that bulk purchases by concerned parents had in part, led to the current supply issues, likening it to buying trends seen in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The health director recommended researching milk banks, like the Mothers Milk Bank of Tennessee in Murfreesboro. Donations are screened and checked to ensure they are safe for consumption. If mothers can breastfeed their own children, Valdez said that would be ideal, but he acknowledged that is not a possibility for everyone.
“We have got a lot of calls for the CHANT (Community Health Access Navigation in Tennessee),” Valdez said. “They are a team that is here, and they help parents that are low-income and lacking resources. They have been getting a lot of calls, but since we don’t have the formula here, all they can do is refer them to outside resources. Most of those resources are run by donations, and right now, most are not getting those donations.”
As officials seek to address the shortage, a lot of countries are sending baby formula to the United States. Some of those formulas are approved by WIC, but a lot of formulas coming from other countries have to wait for approval. The health director warned that simply accessing another formula may not be sufficient for one’s infant either.
“The difference (between your previous formula and a new brand) is that the child might not take to it kindly,” Valdez said. “It might take a while for a child’s stomach to get used to it. There is not one substitute that is better than the other. It is just about what the child’s body is able to digest.”
However, a substitute may be better than the alternative. Valdez indicated that a lot of parents have tried to dilute the formula to stretch their limited supply over a greater length of time. That method can have health implications by leading to chemical imbalances, which can be dangerous for an infant. He also mentioned that the FDA discourages using any homemade formula, citing additional health concerns like chemical imbalances as well as gastrointestinal distress and possible allergic reactions.
One option that can serve as a temporary stop-gap measure is the introduction of cow’s milk for an infant that is closing in their first birthday.
“You don’t want to do it for too long, because you are depriving your infant of needed nutrients and vitamins,” Valdez said. “As a parent, I would not want to keep my children (on cow’s milk) too long if they are used to getting all the nutrients from formula.”
Valdez added that before making any kind of move like that, a parent should consult their child’s pediatrician.
For complete information, individuals can visit the Tennessee Department of Health website or can download the WICShopper app. Even if an individual doesn’t qualify for WIC benefits, it can be a helpful resource for locating formula.
