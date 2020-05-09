Each morning I wake up with the usual aches and pains. I remove my CPAP and start my day. I wash my face and try to control the bozo the clown look of my hair due to the result of wearing the CPAP. I fill my tissue with the pills I need to take this morning and wrap them carefully as not to drop any on the floor (the problem is picking them up).
I am one who needs to refuel immediately after I rise. Wobbling to the kitchen I fill my glass of water (I need for the pills) fill the Keurig container for the coffee. Breakfast varies each day alternately with cereal, or eggs, or cheese with English muffins. (So far this is an exciting day).
The television is turned on to my favorite cable channel and I am looking forward to the events of the day being reported. This starts a tumult of aggravation with the news at hand. Why do I torture myself each day with this procedure? Nothing good is ever reported.
My daily chore of making my bed, cleaning up the kitchen, bagging the trash is routine. So far so good. I am upright, fed, clean and orderly.
Then the excitement starts. Three of my fellow residents begin our 30-minute exercise video together where we huff and puff through it all, believing we can maintain the strength and stamina in this fashion. We keep our distance as is proscribed.
Next it is a brisk walk aided by my walker to the mail box for the wonders of junk mail or really something important like a bill. I am really lucky this week I received three Mother’s Day cards from my devoted daughters.
After all this it is time for lunch. Sometimes I have to be creative since getting groceries is challenging. I spend time on my computer reading the daily emails. I must admit I do this directly after breakfast, and following my daily devotional interlude.
For the highlight of my day I might go outdoors, with my mask on and sit 6 feet away from my neighbors and chat for an hour or so. It is interesting since some are hearing impaired and cannot see your lips move , so conversation gets sidetracked very easily.
Our conversations vary from rumination of events in the building, community gossip etc. Sometime we get innovative by starting with a question such as “What was your most embarrassing experience you had?” Sometimes we create enough stories that we can muster up laughter which is always therapeutic.
It time to go back to our confinement and think about dinner and watching television. It is almost bedtime and tomorrow we get to do the same things all over again.
When this period of alienation is over we may just run out and do some wild things like going shopping or having dinner out.
Thank God we are still safe and have a sense of humor.
Lebanon resident Linda Alessi writes about family, friends and memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.