Change is constant in life, in mine and I am sure in everyone’s. It is how we approach and deal with change that matters. It can be devastating or a challenge to pursue. I have learned through the years that resisting change or not embracing something new or different is usually not in our best interest.
Change can be good or not, but refusing to acknowledge or adjust can be an exhausting experience. We may not recognize it at the time but change is an ongoing feature in our lives. The more resilient we are the better we can adjust.
People struggle with decisions to do the right or wrong thing. Sometimes good people do the wrong thing, but sometimes good people do nothing. We have been witness to each.
Along the way of life we come across messages that give us pause and could enlighten us to behave in one way or another. Recently this story came to me from a friend and so I pass it on to you.
An old Cherokee told his grandson, “My son, there is a battle between two wolves inside us all. One is Evil. It is anger, jealousy, greed, resentment, inferiority, lies and ego. the other is Good. It is joy, peaces, love, hope, humility, kindness, empathy and truth.”
The boy thought about it, and asked, “Grandfather, which wolf wins?” The old mand quietly replied, “The one you feed.”
What a beautiful lesson taught. It appears to me that the battle is ongoing in all our lives and when the Good wins, we are richer, happier and blessed beyond our greatest expectation. I wish for everyone to have the positive outcome and for having learned such lessons will be rewarded with much success in all changes that are inevitable in life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.