Those of us who have attained the elder years, we have time now to think and pursue many things. All is not over when we become octogenerians and beyond. If we are blessed to have some semblance of clarity in our memory we have much to offer. Only our children and those around us do not want to listen.
We are considered outdated, not in touch with the way things are, and all the other reasons young people feel they are superior to us. Soon as they progress in their lives the reality will set in. They will be mouthing our phrases, morphing into our ways, (although they swore this would never happen) and taking on some of our habits.
Today people are too busy in life. What are they doing? They are acquiring knowledge, material security and gathering what they can. This is the stage of accummulation. More and more is necessary to believe they are succcessful and happy. Their cars have to be bigger and more expensive, their clothes have to be name brands, their homes have to be mansions ... and still they crave more.
This is just another chapter in the lives of many. In the not so distant past families gathered more than things. They accummulated stories, happenings and treasures not measured with the same yardstick. Our elders told us stories of the their past and their experience and background which gave the younger generation pride in their ancestors and a sense of belonging and bonding that is so evident in some people today. Others are like ships at sea with no anchors.
The children listening to the tales of the past sometimes do not appreciate it at the time, but as in all ways with maturity and aging comes wisdom and knowledge and respect for what came before us. " Oh! Here we go again with the stories of hardship and how kids do not appreciate what they have today." This phrase has been repeated by the younger generation from time immemorial.
It is in living through the different stages of life from birth to developing into an adults we arrive at the final stages of life. Here we can take inventory of what it is all about.
If we are fortunate we have achieved some of our life goals. We may be confortable financially. Our health may be reasonably good and peace with our family and friends are in good stead. Now we check the boxes that are important to us.
Are we leaving behind practices for others to emulate? Have we instilled the moral values to our children? Have we reached out and touched people in need? Have we been compassionate towards others? Have we reached an inner peace that is visual and permeates our surroundings? Have all the "stuff" we have accummulated really made us happy?
This final chapter should be the about what we have accummulated in our inner spirit to obtain a peaceful, uncluttered environment in our minds and surroundings. This is the time to divest in those things we really do not need and keep the ones that bring us closer to God unfettered by the "stuff" of our former stages.
Linda Alessi is a retired bank manager who lives in Lebanon and writes a weekly column about family, friends and memories.
