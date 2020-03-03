The Lebanon Senior Citizens Center offers a variety of activities for retirees each week, and many of them have become community traditions.
Among the most popular is the weekly sing-a-long, which Activities Director Teresa Botts said dates back more than 20 years.
“There are about 30 to 40 people that come out for it every Monday,” she said. “They sing a lot of church songs that aren’t really used at services anymore, so they get to listen to music they grew up with and don’t normally have a chance to hear.”
Ben Blake, one of the center’s board members, leads the group in song while Joyce Bryan plays the piano, and those in attendance are encouraged to join in.
Afterward, many of the visitors follow Botts into the next room for her semiweekly exercise class provided by the Arthritis Foundation.
“When I came here, the exercise class was them throwing a ball at each other,” she said. “I decided to look into different classes to replace that and found this, and it’s great for people with arthritis.”
Exercises include stretches, weight training and even squats, and the class keeps the seniors active and busy for an hour. The course is accessible to people of all skill levels.
“There are so many people in this building every day, and I think these activities are great for their mind, body and spirit,” Botts said. “You can look around the room and see everybody getting involved at the sing-a-long, even the people working at the puzzle table are singing.”
