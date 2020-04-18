My call with Becky went something like this …
Angel — “I’m over it!! COVID-19 is the number of pounds I’m going to gain before we are finally let out of prison!”
Becky — “I know! I’ve already gained 8 pounds and I’m refusing to wear stretchy pants anymore. My jeans are so tight you can see the button imprint on my skin!”
Angel — “I haven’t worn real clothes in weeks. I literally was standing over my sink stuffing BBQ chips into my mouth, by the handful, last night. And then when I was done, took a Snickers bar that I was hiding from my kids and ate that too!”
Becky — “We are all depressed and eating to make us feel better. It’s not our fault.”
Angel — “Exactly!” I said wiping cookie crumbs off the sweatshirt I’d worn three days in a row.
There are five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.
A few years from now when the pundits, sociologists and psychologists who study human behaviors go back and dissect how we all dealt with the crisis — I think they will add Stage 6.
Stage 6 is when, collectively, as a society, we all got fat!
There will be the Freshman 15 and the Covid 19.
Right after the crisis first started, I went to Sam’s.
I should mention I haven’t been to Sam’s in 10 years. But I was in Murfreesboro, someone on television had scared the heck out of me, so I stopped and got myself a membership that very day.
Considering I haven’t been to Sam’s in years, I forgot how everything is JUMBO sized. You can’t just buy one Snickers bar — instead you buy it by the case.
Usually, I’m a pretty healthy eater but for some reason that day, I let my anxiety get the best of me.
I filled my cart with cases of Snickers, M&Ms, Oreos, a jar of peanut butter bigger than my head, more nuts that any monkey could ever eat and enough bags of tortilla chips to start my own restaurant.
At the time, I didn’t realize hand sanitizer or toilet paper would become a thing. Clearly, my priorities were not on killing the virus, but insuring I had enough carbs in me to outlive it!.
Oh yes, I also bought the largest bag of rice I’ve ever seen.
I came home that evening and turned an unused closet into our “Corona Closet.”
No one was to go in there until and unless … times became desperate.
One week into our son’s high school closing, his soccer season coming to an end, our college daughter returning home mid-year and losing her job, my parents and in-laws going on lock down and my office going on Code RED, I bust into the closet.
That was three weeks and 9 pounds ago. We are down to the pistachios and rice.
Becky — “Surely, things will get better in May, right?”
Angel — “I guess because all I’ve got left is that bag of rice and a few bags of M&M’s I snuck from the closet before my kids ate them. Don’t judge me … I left them the nuts.”
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County moms Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. This column is Angel’s.
