It’s Sunday. The house is quiet. And it’s clean. Not just clean, as in the dishes are washed, but as in, my baseboards are wiped down, my July 4th decor is already showcased and the house smells like a mix of lavender and vanilla.
My kids are basically grown and official legal adults!
So today, for breakfast I made myself a yogurt parfait with yogurt, granola, fresh fruit and honey. I even plated it in a glass parfait bowl I recently purchased. After that I read an entire book and after that, I napped.
I haven’t napped since I laid my head down to pretend nap, with my kids, when they were three. But today, I actually fell asleep.
With all the sad tales of kids leaving the nest, no one talks about their perks.
And there happen to be perks galore!
Perk No. 1 — I no longer am washing clothes that were obviously not dirty. You know the drill, you ask the kids to bring down their dirty clothes, and are met with baskets filled with clothes they tried on, discarded to their floor, that now are somehow dirty! You then start sniffing clothes like a madwoman trying to determine what’s really dirty and what’s not.
I’m no longer that savage woman.
Perk No. 2 — My shows actually record. Before, I’d finally sit to watch my show, only to find it was deleted to make room for “Criminal Minds” or the Kardashians. Those days are long gone and now Chip and Joanne rule the roost!
Perk No. 3 — You know when you’re dying for something sweet like those cookies you baked a few hours ago and then, you check, and two dozen cookies have somehow vanished. Not me! Mine are all there. It’s like a toll-house cookie paradise here, basically every day!
Perk No. 4 — All my new make up, salon shampoos and specialty masks are right where I left them last. No girls at home to “borrow” my stuff means I’m no longer searching for little bottles of hotel shampoo to wash my hair before work because, once again, my expensive shampoo has disappeared!
Seriously, I could go on and on about the perks. The cars all have gas in them when we get in to drive them, we get to choose wherever we want to eat without any commentary, and we take trips now that don’t include fast pass tickets for roller coasters.
Perk No. 5 — Did I mention all the kids are within driving distance so we visit them often?
That one is my favorite perk of all!
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. This column is Angel’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.