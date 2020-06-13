I feel bad for high school graduates this year. The events that traditionally signal the end of 13-year journey have been canceled or postponed. For some this will be their last time in a classroom. For others this is only the beginning.
Some will become teachers, nurses, engineers. Others will begin service in the military, or become electricians, plumbers, mechanics. And a few will begin a journey of self-discovery that will end with a student loan balance looks more like a mortgage balance.
Graduation announcements have started rolling in. Besides Christmas, this is my favorite mail time of the year. I love reading about their future plans, how well they did in school, etc. And can I just say, WOW!
Kids today are quite impressive. And the announcements look a lot different these days. When I graduated, we sent out pre-printed cards that inside held an even smaller card with your full name written in elegant script. Everyone sent out the same thing.
Now, they include professionally shot photos of the graduate and a bio that would put Elon Musk to shame.
“Timothy will graduate Valedictorian with a 4.3 GPA (this is a thing now). He served as captain of the football team, basketball team, ROTC as well as President of Student Council. Before attending MIT on a full academic scholarship in the fall, Tim will spend the summer volunteering and building a new algorithm that will ensure funding for the 10 years of artificial intelligence research. Because of Timothy’s good looks he recently signed a multi-million-dollar deal with Ford Modeling Agency. He plans to donate all of his earnings to support Cancer and Alzheimer research.”
And if you think that’s impressive, wait until you read about Elizabeth.
“Elizabeth is a National Merit Scholar who speaks fluent Mandarin, Spanish and German. Upon graduation, she will leave for Antarctica where she will study the impact of global warming on the Emperor Penguin. Because of Elizabeth’s perfect test scores on the ACT and SAT, she will dually graduate with her high school diploma and receive an undergrad degree from Carnegie Mellon University.”
Then there’s Simone. Upon graduation, Simone will leave for New York City to begin production of her one-woman play on Broadway.
And Xavier. For his work using dynamic models to solve problems in number theory, Xavier became the youngest recipient of the prestigious Fields Medal.
It goes on and on.
I, for one, am glad this wasn’t a thing nearly three decades ago. I couldn’t compete then and certainly not now.
In 1992, my high school bio would have read something like this:
“Becky will graduate 100 out of 330 students. She had perfect attendance (the first half of sophomore year) and holds the record for the most days tardy without getting detention. Becky’s stellar ACT score guaranteed acceptance into one state school where she’ll take two semesters of remedial math. She excelled at perfecting her mom’s handwriting. A skill that got her out of most of freshman year PE and Chemistry. Becky will be forced to spend another summer working for her parents before leaving for college in the fall.”
Today it would be even worse.
“Becky will graduate with a diploma. Besides avoiding left turns at all costs, she excels at sending her children news stories about the dangers of too much screen time, posting funny memes to social media, quoting Seinfeld, and taking longer than normal to order at a restaurant.”
Seriously though, we should be proud of this year’s crop of seniors. They are smart, kind, and unafraid. They are going to pomp and circumstance the hell out of life and change the world one accomplishment at a time.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County moms Becky Andrews and Angel Kane. This column is Becky’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.