It seems like yesterday that the highlight of our days were spent watching “Toy Story” and “Elmo’s Magic Cookbook” over and over and over and over again. At 3, he was my most loyal and favorite Target shopping companion. At 12, he thought Axe cologne could easily replace showering. At 16, he started driving and dating. At 18, adulthood. These parental growing pains aren’t easy but necessary. And time? It doesn’t stop.
I use that phrase “it seems like yesterday” way too often. The reality is that those moments we reflect on do not always feel like yesterday. Sometimes it feels like a million years, three hairstyles, 15 pounds, and 12 “Real Housewife” franchises ago. When someone says, “it seems like yesterday,” it doesn’t really. Just like when my sister starts a story off with “to make a long story, short.” You might as well get comfortable. Because that story is going to be long. Very long.
Back to the point of this column. It was four years ago, and we were preparing for our firstborn’s high school graduation. Since he’s the oldest, I didn’t have a reference point for all the feelings I was … feeling. He was growing up, sort of. I mean, he was growing up chronologically speaking, but he was still doing things that were (how do I put this delicately?) stupid. Like he could vote and be tried as an adult, but he was also losing his wallet — every.single.day — forgetting his glasses and doing a few things that caused extra gray hair and fever blisters for his mother.
I wasn’t sure how he would adjust to life on his own in college. A few hours away from the rules and routine of home. But I knew I couldn’t bubble wrap him. He was ready to experience all the things that would help shape him. Experiences that his mother and father didn’t carefully curate. And some experiences we’re happy to not know about.
Over the next four years, we fell into a rhythm. Jacob would arrive home for a weekend visit. I would buy his favorite snacks and prepare to stare at him for 48 hours. He would leave. I would be sad. And this would repeat every time he visited. Then the spring semester would end, and he’d move home for a few weeks. By summer’s end, we were both ready for a break.
One day, the atmosphere shifted. He was taking care of things. I didn’t have to ask if he had registered for classes or if he changed his oil. I didn’t even have to remind him to “please for the love of God, call or text when you get to Chattanooga! I have no other way of knowing if you’re safe!” Overnight, he kind of grew up. It wasn’t just us calling to check on him. He started calling to check on us. This felt similar to when sleep training finally started working. One day you wake up after sleeping for six hours straight and realize all that hard work paid off. The sleepless nights were worth it to get to this point.
This week, my oldest, my Jacob, will graduate from college. He’s growing up … again! While he’s excited about moving on to the next stage, he will realize soon enough that just like high school and college, adulthood will ebb and flow, too. If higher education has taught him anything, I hope it’s an understanding that in every stage of life, we need them both.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane. This column is Becky’s.
