Often times, the memorization of one’s multiplication tables is a tedious and unpleasant childhood memory, but not so for WANT FM 98.9 local radio personality Fantastic Fred Burton.
“I remember every year an insurance man would come around and give all the students a copy of the multiplication tables,” Burton said. “I kept mine in a book in my bedroom so I could study them at home. Education was important in my home.”
Indeed it was!
Lebanon Special School District is in the early stages of collecting 120 years of its history which dates back to its beginnings in 1901. Reading through handwritten board meeting minutes revealed that Fred Burton’s mother, Marie, is among the earliest educators recorded.
In the Sept. 4, 1933, board meeting chaired by L.H. Walker, teachers in the Colored Elementary School included John McDaniel, Laura Carpenter, Tom Bell, W. A. Ballard, Loudina Caruthers, Emma Inman and Marie Burton.
Fred went on to say that children loved his mother because when they did not have clothing and food she was quick to find provision for their basic needs. It is worth noting that this climate of kindness that existed in the schools in the 1930s still rings true today, with one of LSSD’s systemwide goals for the year “Be Kind LSSD.”
Throughout a ledger book stamped Market Street School, with dates starting in 1930 and running through the 1950s, documentation states that second grade teacher Mrs. Marie Burton, her friends Mrs. Emma Inman and Mrs. Lola Scruggs, and other teachers were busy collecting and donating money for victims of house fires, funeral wreaths, the March of Dimes, and many other benevolent causes. Teachers would often donate up to a dollar each with students also bringing in five and 10 cents themselves. During her tenure with the school system, Mrs. Burton served on the floral committee, collected money for commencement programs, and made contributions to the National Congress of PTA Headquarters in Washington, D.C.
While Mrs. Burton was actively involved in the activities of the 10th School District (now called LSSD), her husband, Fred Neal Burton, worked as a carpenter and drove an athletic bus for Castle Heights Military Academy. Roderic, Mrs. Burton’s older son, remembers that his father was very good in math and in the evenings tutored the cadets in basic math and algebra. A memorial scholarship was established in his name.
Both Roderic and Fred were proud to share that their sister, Fannie Caroline, followed in her mother’s footsteps, graduating from TSU with an education degree. She went on to teach history in Wilson County schools before moving to Milwaukee and completed her master’s degree while continuing to educate children there.
As for the education of the boys, Fred, the youngest of the three children, received his degree in business management from TSU.
Fred said, “We looked forward to going to TSU, but our basic education came from elementary and high school. Back then, you could stay in a grade another year if you needed to. When my mother was a teacher, we graduated more doctors, lawyers, educators, and military men than they do now.”
Roderic remembers that his mother had a saying, “You will encounter some detours along the way. Take the detour, then go back to your goal.”
Roderic’s detours included a stint of service as a medevac in Korea. In 1955 he finished high school, got his BS from TSU in 1968, his master’s from UT Knoxville in 1973, and his doctorate from Vanderbilt in 1980.
Focusing his studies on social work and gerontology, Roderic worked for the Lebanon Public Housing Authority for 45 years. Lebanon’s Dr. Roderic N. Burton Community Center is named in his honor.
Roderic said what he considers paramount to his mother’s legacy is a belief that she repeated to them over and over, “The good deeds you do will come back to your children, grandchildren, and others.”
Leaving Lebanon for awhile and seeking work in Detroit, he recalls an interview with the GMC Truck and Coach Division. The Personnel Director was reviewing his resume and said, “I see that you are from Lebanon, Tennessee, and your last name is Burton. I know you. Your mother brought me lunch every day. Can you start tomorrow?” Roderic answered, “No, I can start today.”
Mrs. Marie’s words were ringing true, the good deeds you do really will come back to your children, your grandchildren, and others. It was at that moment Roderic understood why his mother often packed six or seven lunches each morning ... always enough to share.
Taking a cue from their mother, the Burton boys also give back to their community. For the last 26 years Fred has served as a Lebanon City Council member. He also spent 30 years on the Wilson County Civic League Board and is a member of the 911 board.
Similarly, Roderic was a partner in the Quality Care Nursing Home, a department head at TSU, and chairman of the United Way Committee.
This February we celebrate Black History Month and the rich and culturally diverse history of the Lebanon Special School District. We are proud that it includes Mrs. Marie Burton and the legacy her family has continued to share with Wilson County. Fred and Roderic remember that their mother taught them to be civil and to treat ALL people with respect.
LSSD is working to preserve these values through our Kindness Cadets and Kindness Ambassadors programs and our systemwide goal, “Be Kind LSSD.”
If you have history, photos, or memories to share about the 10th District (now called Lebanon Special School District), please contact Beth Petty at beth.petty@lssd.org or 615-453-2693. Our 120-year history book will be completed in conjunction with the opening of our newest school, Jones-Brummett Elementary, scheduled for August 2021.
