Equine laminitis is a painful, debilitating disease affecting the hoof of horses. In a horse suffering from laminitis, decreased blood flow to the laminae occurs resulting in inflammation, death of the laminae tissue, and ultimately separation of the coffin bone from the hoof wall in advanced cases. Lack of laminae integrity leads to downward rotation of the coffin bone, and in severe cases, the coffin bone can rotate through the sole of the horse’s hoof. The advanced condition is known as founder.
Laminitis can be caused by many different scenarios. These include repeated concussion on hard ground (road founder), hormone imbalance, grain overload and lush pasture.
When the culprit is pasture, it is referred to as pasture-associated laminitis or grass founder. Most horses can handle the transition from consuming primarily hay to rapidly growing grasses easily. Unfortunately, some horses are more sensitive to the amount of starches, simple sugars and fructans, also known as nonstructural carbohydrates (NSC), in lush green pastures and thus warrant specific management attention. Horses that are obese or those suffering from insulin resistance may be more susceptible to pasture-associated laminitis.
While NSC are present in all grasses during all growth stages, concentrations are highest during rapid growth, during times of direct sunlight, and after times of stress such as drought. Different grass species can result in varying levels of NSC within pasture or hay. Cool-season grass species tend to accumulate more NSC as fructans, where warm-season grass species tend to accumulate more starches. As cool-season grasses grow most during the cooler months, NSC concentrations of sugars, starches and fructans tend to be higher in these grasses during spring and fall months.
Numerous factors can cause NSC levels in grasses to change from day to day. The time of day, sunlight intensity and temperatures below 40 degrees F overnight can also cause higher concentrations of NSC. Stress conditions that restrict plant growth, such as killing frosts, drought, non-lethal herbicide application and low soil fertility, can also increase NSC concentration in the plant. The exact nutrient content of forages is dependent on many factors including pasture management, plant species, weather and geographic location.
Keeping horses healthy and minimizing their risk of pasture-associated laminitis can be achieved though good management techniques. Increasing awareness of the nutrients provided by pastures, dried forages and other diet components is essential in understanding how to keep your horses healthy through the changing seasons. Aim to keep your horses at a moderate body condition score (BCS). Horses with an obese BCS ranging from 7 to 9 tend to display a predisposition for laminitis bouts.
For horses that tend toward pasture laminitis, current research shows NSC content is lowest in the overnight hours and peaks in the late afternoon to early evening hours; therefore, it is best to turn out at night and remove from pasture by mid-morning. A grazing muzzle to limit your horse’s intake while out on pasture, especially during the spring and fall months, when cool-season grasses are growing quickly might be a good management technique.
For more information on nutritional management, forage testing, pasture-associated laminitis or pasture management, contact the UT-TSU Extension Office in Wilson County at 615-444-9584. You can also find us on Facebook or visit our website: extension.tennessee.edu/wilson
