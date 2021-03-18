Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage recently held its annual memorial service honoring the enslaved people who lived and worked at The Hermitage during the years of the Jackson family’s ownership.
The ceremony on Feb. 27 began in the Hermitage Church with keynote speaker Dr. Willie Bryson, evangelist for Corona First Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet.
The participants then left the church and proceeded to the memorial’s stone wall. There, Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick, who also serves as co-pastor of Cloyd’s Presbyterian Church, offered the closing prayer. The attendees then placed a flower, each tagged with the name of an enslaved worker from The Hermitage, on the stone wall.
“The event was well-attended and very meaningful thanks to the words of Dr. Bryson and Chief Hambrick” said Bob McDonald, past regent of the Andrew Jackson Foundation and president and CEO of CedarStone Bank.
The Black History Month Memorial Service is now an annual tradition at The Hermitage.
— Submitted to the Democrat
