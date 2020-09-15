Over the past few years, I’ve seen an influx of landscapes including edible plants. This concept of edible landscaping has really taken off and blueberries are leading the charge. In the spring you are greeted with delicate bell-shaped white flowers. During the summer you will be harvesting the fruits of your labor and the leaves turn a bright red in the fall. Blueberries are definitely a plant with seasonal interest throughout the year. They are easy to find and most home garden centers will carry them in the spring and the fall time.
There are two main branches of blueberries that are available in Tennessee: rabbiteye and highbush. Rabbiteye blueberries are native to the southern U.S. and highbush are native to the northern U.S. Tennessee is basically in between these two and for the most part we can grow either variety. The one issue that many homeowners will have when trying to grow blueberries are issues with the soil. Preparing the soil first is the best way to ensure that they will survive. Blueberries prefer a very low pH of the soil and they want the pH to be between 4.8-5.2, which is acidic. A soil test is the best way to see where you are starting at with your soil pH. The soil test will also tell you what you need to add to lower the pH and the amount.
They will need some maintenance and some cultivars will remain shorter than others. With so many cultivars on the market try and find ones that will fit your situation in the landscape. If you are looking for rabbiteye cultivars try Tifblue, Climax, and Brightblue. We do have some great cultivars of highbush that grow well in Tennessee also, so be sure and try Bluecrop, Blueray, and Berkeley.
They should be planted when they are dormant. Ideally that is between November and March. Many nurseries are selling them now and there are numerous places that sell them online. If you decide to venture into the world of blueberries, be sure and get a couple of different cultivars because that will also ensure proper pollination. Even though some blueberries will say they are “self-pollinating,” adding another cultivar will ensure better pollination.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
