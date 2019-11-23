It went something like this ...
“Can we please not put the tree up the weekend after Thanksgiving? I know we always do, but what’s the harm if we just wait until he leaves,” my daughter asked.
Actually she didn’t ask, it was more like she begged.
Which, of course, made me want to put it up even more!
Nothing brings out a family’s true colors like putting up a 9-foot tall, flocked, live, Christmas tree.
I don’t care what you say or how many smiling photos you post on Facebook, the truth is, someone in your family said something pretty ugly, as that Christmas tree was going up.
I know it and you know it!
Maybe it was when you were at the tree lot and the whole family couldn’t make a decision over which tree to buy, (although they all look alike!) which caused dad to miss the first 25 minutes of his football game.
Or maybe it was when dad and brother hauled the tree into the house and proceeded to tear down all the pictures on the wall (which obviously should have been moved since I’m bringing in the tree!).
More likely it was when dad realized last year’s lights were no longer working (because if they were put up right, I wouldn’t have this problem!) which caused him to miss the rest of his football game.
Or could it have been when the three kids took the red and gold balls and basically threw them onto one side of the tree as some sort of protest to the fact Mom was no longer allowing their 6-year-old Cheerios angels to grace the family tree. (I’ve boxed up all your hand-made ornaments to take home to your own trees, but my tree isn’t looking like a Charlie Brown tree this year. Now take them down, do it right and pretend you are enjoying it!)
Possibly though it was in hour six of the Christmas tree saga, when someone in the family finally broke down and screamed out, “I hate Michael Buble, can we PLEASE stop playing his Christmas album and put on anything else! Oh geez, she put on Mannheim Steamroller, just when I didn’t think it could get worse!”
You see, it’s the new boyfriend’s first holiday with us and our baby girl is a little scared we might scare him off. So, I offered my motherly advise ...
“Listen he’s going to eventually see us for who we really are, so this is a good time for him to be here. If he makes it through the weekend, we know he might be a keeper.”
Realizing I was enjoying this too much, she turned to her father.
“Daddy, pleeeeeeease,” the begging continued.
Considering her dad doesn’t like any boy she brings home, I knew he was definitely going to side with me on this one.
“Get over it. It’s happening! He is going to be here and watch the Kanes, in all their glory, as we put up that tree.”
Poor girl, she may never marry.
Telling Tales is writted by Wilson County moms Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. This column is Angel's.
