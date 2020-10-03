Buckeye Drugs in Lebanon recently presented a $3,000 check to Sherry’s Run as part of their sponsorship for the Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk.
“In the pharmacy, we see first-hand the impact a cancer diagnosis has on someone and their family. We also see the great work Sherry’s Run does to help people in our community who are impacted by cancer,” said Cory McDonald, pharmacist and owner of Buckeye Drugs. “The Sherry’s Run organization is a tremendous resource for anyone in our community who is battling cancer. Buckeye has been a Sherry’s Run sponsor since 2010 because it is one way we can give back and help others in our community.”
“Thanks to the support of so many amazing local businesses like Buckeye Drugs, Sherry’s Run is able to help families in Wilson County and surrounding communities who are facing a financial hardship due to a cancer diagnosis and treatment,” said Alisa Eakes, patient assistance director of the Sherry’s Run organization. “We are so thankful for Cory and his amazing staff at Buckeye Drugs. We greatly appreciate their continued sponsorship of the Sherry’s Run 5K.”
Sherry’s Run is a nonprofit organization that works throughout the year to provide hope to families battling cancer in Wilson County and surrounding communities by offering emotional encouragement and financial assistance. In addition, Sherry’s Run works to spread colon health awareness by distributing free colon cancer screening tests and providing colonoscopy assistance.
To learn more about the Sherry’s Run organization, please call 615-925-2592. To refer someone for assistance, please call 615-925-9932 or visit www.sherrysrun.org. To make a donation to Sherry’s Run, visit www.sherrysrun.org or mail donations to Sherry’s Run, P.O. Box 8, Lebanon, TN 37088-0008.
Submitted to the Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.