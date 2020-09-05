Residents in western Lebanon can expect to see their first public park open in the spring after the city formally accepted the deed on Wednesday.
The Lebanon City Council plans to contribute $1 million to the Cairo Bend Park development, located on Cairo Bend Road off U.S. 70. Goodall Homes is set to begin construction on the project this fall.
“This is huge,” Ward 6 Councilor Jeni Lind Brinkman said during the deed ceremony. “Ward 6 has not had a park yet … with our growth in Lebanon, essentially this is going to be the center of Lebanon, and so it’s really ideal for it to be located here. It’s a beautiful park, and how it’s adjacent to the Preserve, Five Oaks, the Forest — lots of residents are going to be within walking distance.”
Cairo Bend Park is a 16-acre project and will include walking trails, a playground, open green space, covered pavilions, public restrooms and nature areas. Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said its completion will put the city halfway toward meeting a long-term quality of life goal.
“The city planned for neighborhood parks throughout the city,” he said. “When we have this park built, we’ll have a neighborhood park in Wards 1, 4 and 6 — three more to go to have them throughout the city.”
Per the agreement, the city is responsible for purchasing and installing playground equipment up to $400,000 and will pay Goodall Homes up to $600,000 after the company grades and installs the park’s other features.
“This is just a great way for us to leave a legacy that we know is going to be here for a lot longer than we are,” Goodall Homes President Bob Goodall said. “And that’s what it’s all about at the end of the day.”
