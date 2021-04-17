Who remembers that show?
For those who don’t recall, it was a hidden camera television show capturing unsuspecting people doing something silly to only later realize they were on film, broadcast to the whole world to see!
I used to think it was soooo funny. But like all things old, the joke is now on me.
“Candid Camera” has become my daily life. And if you have a teenager living with you, I suspect it’s your life, too.
At any given moment that boy of mine is videoing me and then Snapchatting it for the world to see.
It took me a while to catch on, but pretty much anytime that phone is pointed at me now, I lose my mind.
“Stop! Don’t you dare send that to anyone. I’m in my robe and rollers! I will take your phone, your car, ... where’s your father ... Brody!!!!”
It’s not just the boy, my girls do it, too. I’ll be driving complaining about this or that only to turn to see them quickly put their phone down.
“Were you taping me? I swear if you send that to anyone, I’m going to stop paying your college tuition. (They blatantly then pull out their phone to catch the rant hoping I’ll go viral) Put that phone down. I’m not kidding, I will stop this car right now, I will ... , give me that phone (as I try reach for it while still keeping in my lane of traffic), I’m not kidding, stop taping me!”
No longer can I walk around in holey pajamas and my hair all askew, because one of them is no doubt taping me, sending it out to their friends, captioned “Mom — looking her best.” (Yes, that was a real one that I later heard about from one of my mom friends and got the boy grounded which also made it to video.)
And the more I protest, the better the show, so I’ve learned to swat first and threaten only after I’ve confiscated the phone.
But of course, confiscating usually does nothing because these kids have a trigger finger that rivals any trained marksman. As I’m reaching for the phone, they’ve already captioned it, posted it and locked down their phone.
And then we start the new game much like another show — “Family Feud.”
“What have I told you about putting a code on this phone! You better give me that code!”
“What is it? Your birthday? 0714? If you don’t give me this code, I’m going to ... where is your father ... Brody!!”
And to think our parents thought they had it bad when we talked back and rolled our eyes.
What I’d give for an eye roll!
