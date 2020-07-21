Vietnam veteran Mike Garrison spends about five hours a day in his Lebanon wood shop as a hobby, and now looks to share his work with the community after meeting a family that survived the March 3 tornado.
Part of Garrison’s work involves scouting the county for wood, and a 50-foot tree that fell in Glenn Smith’s yard after the tornado fit the bill. A few weeks ago, the Smiths were surprised to see Garrison return with a handcrafted bowl in tow.
“I stopped by there to get some of the wood, and he let me have whatever I wanted,” Garrison said. “I thought it would be nice to make him a bowl out of that tree. It was a catalpa tree, which is kind of unusual to have one that big. I wanted to get my hands on it, so I stopped by and asked him.”
Garrison spent weeks working on the bowl using a lathe and is currently making another for Smith’s son Brandon. He picked up woodworking in earnest about three years ago when he received the lathe as a gift from a friend in Louisiana but considers it a lifelong passion.
“If I got a piece of wood, just like Mr. Smith sent me that wood, I’m going to make him something,” Garrison said. “It’s my way of saying thank you, I guess.”
Along with bowls, Garrison has crafted items like candle holders, baskets and even his wood shop itself. Oftentimes, he starts a project without a goal in mind and discovers the best option along the way.
“A lot of it’s trial and error, but when you start putting something together you know,” he said. “You just laminate it together, then turn it.”
Before he started working with a lathe, Garrison also crafted bows and arrows to send to Oklahoma, and continues to make a few today.
“I guess it’s just about wanting to make stuff, anything,” he said. “I’ve probably made about 19 so far for people in the community.”
Garrison plans to move his lathe into his shop this week and pick up production, which comes as the Smiths’ Facebook post about their bowl shed a light on his work.
“I think it was the coolest thing, and something for us to remember what happened,” Brandon Smith said. “People could have been killed that day, but they weren’t. I’m happy he came through and did what he did.”
Smith was visiting his parents when the March 3 tornado came through, and said the family was barely able to take shelter in the bathroom before it touched down in their yard.
“It’s kind of like that noise you hear when a train’s whistling by, but you can’t really put it into words,” he said. “We had the big 50-foot tree fall down in the front yard, another that took out the whole back corner of the house, and the wind also picked up the RV and slammed it into the side of the garage.”
As Garrison looks to spend more time in the shop, Smith hopes to visit and learn some tricks of the trade from his newfound friend.
“This is more of a therapy project,” Garrison said. “It keeps your mind busy, and it’s just like when I made that bowl for the Smiths. Just the look on his face was more than enough payment right there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.