Cas Wucher has been recognized as a nominee for a Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award. A State of TN program, this initiative seeks to recognize and honor outstanding volunteers in participating counties for their volunteer service. Wucher received a commemorative plaque to mark the occasion, sponsored by Wilson Bank & Trust.
Wucher was nominated by Shelly Barne, who recognized Wucher’s volunteer efforts through the Masks of Love project.
“The Masks of Love project began as a response to Wilson County community level needs. The project quickly elevated to a statewide effort to provide homemade sewn masks to Tennessee healthcare workers and those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Barnes said. “I was contacted by Ms. Wucher to see if this could be a communitywide effort. Cas and I worked with agents in surrounding counties and Dr. Lisa Washburn, family and consumer sciences community health specialist, to develop a statewide plan including best practices for working with healthcare facilities as well as recommended patterns approved by hospitals in each county.
“The project was shared with all FCS and 4-H Agents across Tennessee. We established a Facebook group called TAFCE Masks of Love and to date, over 850 individuals have joined the Facebook group. More are added each day. Agents offer daily sewing tips as well as information related to FCE and Extension,” Barnes said. “To date, 37,545 masks have been made in Tennessee with a total number of 28,552.5 volunteer hours. Cas has personally made 1,005 masks that were donated directly to Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital. What began as an Extension outreach in Wilson County by one community member has now grown to 50 counties and over 850 FCE members, 4-H members, and community volunteers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.