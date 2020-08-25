Marketing is so important to profitability in the beef cattle business. Current improvements in the cattle market are appreciated by those with calves ready to market and others are hoping the market improvement continues.
Andrew Griffith, beef cattle economist at the University of Tennesse,e had the following comments about the beef cattle market this past week.
“Based on Tennessee weekly auction market price averages, steer prices were $2 to $5 higher compared to a week ago while heifer prices were steady to $4 higher compared to last week. Slaughter cow prices were $2 to $4 lower while slaughter bull prices were mostly steady compared to week ago prices.
The calf and feeder cattle market enjoyed another week of strong prices at local auctions. The strong local cash prices are simply following the lead of feeder cattle futures. The summer and fall feeder cattle futures contracts have been trading above the $140 per hundredweight mark since the middle of July with only a few instances of prices being below that level. This price level has provided some stability to the market as well as providing cattle producers an opportunity to either market cattle at favorable prices or use a price risk management strategy to hedge a strong price for a future sell.
The stronger feeder cattle prices have helped support the calf market. Based on Tennessee weekly auction prices, a freshly weaned steer weighing 525 pounds was valued at $750 while the same weight heifer was valued at $675 per head this week. These prices will be profitable for some producers and not profitable for others.
Stocker producers could lock in a value of gain on the purchase of 525 pound steers today of $1.31 per pound with an expected sell of an 800 pound steer in January assuming a sell price of $6 per hundredweight under the feeder cattle futures price. The cattle market is definitely offering cattle producers an opportunity that would have seemed more like a dream two months ago, but it has turned into a reality that should be taken advantage of.
The slaughter cow market has also been a dream as prices for these animals have remained elevated relative to the time of year. Prices will soften on these animals but strong lean beef demand will help support prices.”
It was also noted that fed cattle prices garnered a couple more dollars this week which should put some cattle feeders back into black ink. Positive returns are welcome, but suffering through the long period of depressed prices with a lot of red ink to show for it means cattle feeders have a hole to fill in over the next several months.
One thing to always remember is that the beef cattle market is not just one segment but many segments and what happens in one segment affects other segments as well, either in a positive or negative way.
For information on Extension programs, contact the UT-TSU Extension Office in Wilson County at 615-444-9584. You can also find us on Facebook or visit our website: extension.tennessee.edu/wilson.
— Submitted
