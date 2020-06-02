After more than a year under construction, Cedar City Trail’s bridge and greenway over Sinking Creek reopened for foot traffic on Friday.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation began work on the $1.05 million project in February 2019, and its completion effectively extends the walking trail at a time when many Lebanon residents are using it for exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I got calls almost every day from people asking what was going on out there, so I’m really happy it’s opened back up,” Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said. “What happened was they were going to just redo the top of the bridge, and they saw the beams were in bad shape. So they had to go back to Nashville and redesign the project, which is why it took so long, along with the weather.”
Originally built in 1960, the bridge was showing its age when the state first contracted the project, but closer inspection revealed several issues that transformed it into a long-term repair effort.
“There had to be two time extensions on the project, because once the contractor began repairs it became clear the bridge needed more work than anticipated,” TDOT Region 3 Community Relations Officer Kathryn Schulte said in an email. “The scope of the project included bridge deck repair, beam replacement, abutment repairs, column repair and guardrail improvements.”
The project’s completion means the public can now access the entirety of the Cedar City Trail, which also connects directly to Don Fox Community Park.
