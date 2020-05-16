We sat in the rocking chairs at Saddlebrook this past week and the conversations varied in many directions. Who is moving in or who is moving out? Where did you get your mask and it matches your outfit.
We also got on the subject of birthdays. One of my favorites, since I have had a few in my time. That is how it began.
I was the last of eight children in my family and my sister Gloria was 10 years older than I was. Everyone else was between 16 and 25 years older than me. So it was inevitable as the baby of a loving family that my birthdays were always acknowledged with presents and we gathered together.
Sweet 16 is always special for girls. I was having a house party and I decided to invite a boy named Joe (Chubby as he was known). I had a crush on him and he liked me. He was 20 years old and his friends teased him that he was (“snatching the cradle”). He did not come to my party and also told his friends not to attend, (he had great influence in his circle). I then decided I would invite the boys from the baseball team who my girlfriends and I cheered for. They came and my family made my party a success. After I married Joe I never let him forget his refusal to come to my special day. But I did forgive him.
Our family always celebrated attaining the age of 50 with a flair and party. When I was 40 I decided I better have my 50 party since my siblings were aging and possibly would not be around another 10 years. My daughter arranged a party in New Jersey at her house, inviting family and several close friends. Every year thereafter has been blessed for me sharing my birthdays with my children, family and friends.
I must comment here that my 75th was really special. I had lost a dear friend who generously left me some money, recovered from a serious back operation and felt I owed myself a special event. What a party it was! Century Villlage has a party room that holds 150 people. I invited 120 people to celebrate with me. It was me, my children, grandchildren, my last living sister, Gloria, extended family and many of my friends I had accumulated through the years at the Villlage.
I figured that this could be the last one I would have. My sister Gloria who was seriously ill, and my dear friend, Isabel (age 103) vowed to celebrate with me. They did and Isabel and I danced, frail as she was, and I, still with a back brace on, did our special Italian dance the Mazurka. What a memory! Both Gloria and Isabel died two weeks later.
I planned this almost like a wedding. It was totally catered with food from a local Italian restaurant. I made the theme “A Golden Event.” The table settings had gold tablecloths with gold and white cemterpieces. Music was provided by an entertainer named Judy who played and sang to the tunes we all loved to sing and dance to.
My daughter recited a lovely tribute to me that reminded me of all the ups and downs of my life and how I was able to endure. She refered to me as “My Mom, the mayor.” It was endearing and thoughtful.
I really thought this was probably the last one I would celebrate. Longevity is not part of my family history. But lo and behold came my 80th. I was now living in Santa Fe, New Mexico. I had knee surgery and then became a victim of the dreaded “c-dif,” which nearly did me in. Many people do not survive an attack of this bacterial disease. I had to move in with my daughter who would have to tend to me and my needs for a period of time.
So I surely had to celebrate my survival. People were so kind to me and my daughter during this period of seven weeks of illness. They brought food, ran errands, baby sat for me and prayed for my recovery. I felt this celebration was necessary to thank the people who had been so generous.
So folks, I am now in my 87th year and still going strong. Who knew I would last this long. If I am still around for me to celebrate my 90th, you can be certain I will have a blast!
Lebanon resident Linda Alessi writes about family, friends and memories.
