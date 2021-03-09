Typically, the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce pulls out all the stops for its annual banquet — catered sit-down meal, entertainment and lots of speeches and awards. But, like so many other things since the pandemic struck a year ago, the 2021 version of the event was quite different.
The chamber went virtual for its awards ceremony this year, with most recipients receiving their honors in person at the Capitol Theatre while most members and supporters of the chamber watched the live Facebook stream.
Outgoing chamber board Chairman Greg Butler acknowledged the challenges of the year, which began with the March 3 tornado just days after Butler accepted the gavel and was followed just weeks later by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the challenges, two major goals were achieved under Butler’s leadership.
First, Wilson Works was created, culminating an effort that began several years ago. The formal workforce development program kicked off in October with the goal of creating a conduit between educators and local business and industry that ensures a viable labor pool for the community. Adina Chumley runs the organization.
The other objective was the creation of a ride service for senior citizens. Wilson Rides has been incorporated as a nonprofit and an executive director, Gaye Lynn Wilson, has been hired.
Incoming board Chairman Jay Hinesley pledged to continue the good work of his predecessors and emphasized the importance of community while recognizing that COVID is still present and will continue to impact the economy in 2021.
The awards were also tweaked given the pandemic. They are:
The Unity Award was given to nine local banks that worked with the three county chambers (Mt. Juliet and Watertown chambers, in addition to the Lebanon Wilson County chamber) to encourage local shopping and support for local businesses. The banks are Bank of Tennessee, CedarStone Bank, F&M Bank, First Freedom Bank, First Bank, Liberty State Bank, Pinnacle Financial Partner, Southern Bank of Tennessee and Wilson Bank & Trust.
The Wilson County Heroes Award went Middle Tennessee Electric, Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, the Lebanon Special School District and Wilson County Schools.
The Rising Above Award went to Mary Sherman of Beautiful You Salon, whose business was destroyed by the tornado. Not only did she relocated and reopen her salon, but she also opened a new boutique next door.
The Local Focus Award went to Southeast Impressions, who help local businesses by creating a T-shirt program that saw a portion of sales returned to the business.
The Nonprofit of Excellence went to Compassionate Hands, and the Helping Hand Award went to The Salvation Army. Public Servant of the Year was won by Rehab 23, and Recover Wilson received the Chamber Honorary Award.
The Virtual Connect Award was won by Goodall Homes, Friend of Education by Two Rivers Ford, Industrialist of the Year by Royal Canin and Lifetime Member by David Taylor.
Champions Awards were given to the cities of Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Watertown and Wilson County, and Cedar Tree Awards went to Hankins Station by Callis Ventures for best new professional or commercial building and to Buchanan House by Reid & Company for best restoration or preservation of a historic building or site.
Chamber President and CEO Melanie Minter closed the ceremony by praising the organization’s 1,213 members.
“Each of you deserves to be recognized for the many challenges you faced in 2020,” Minter said. “Your chamber is proud of who you are and what makes you unique to our city and our county. We are grateful that all of you provide strength and encouragement to others.”
