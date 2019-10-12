There are all sorts of parenting styles.
When you first have children, you read all the books on parenting, get all sorts of advice and try to put into practice all you've learned.
But then life gets in the way.
And by the time you are on to baby No. 2, you just close your eyes and hope for the best!
If I had to describe my parenting style after three kids and 22 years of mothering, I'd say I've evolved to the point of having two solid beliefs on what it takes to raise a decent child.
1. We can talk about gluten free and organic foods until all the grass fed cows come home, but if all else fails, nothing saves the day like a hormone filled, partially hydrogenated, chicken nugget. Take a don't ask, don't tell approach to what they're really made of and just when you think you're about to lose your parenting card, pop a few chickenlike nuggets into the oven, serve them up to your child with a glass of organic milk, and give yourself a pat on the back. You are once again, a parent in good standing! And tomorrow, you'll do better and if you don't, chicken nuggets five days in a row never killed anybody!
2. Be THE crazy parents. There are all sorts of parents: strict ones, easy going ones and in-between ones. And then there are the crazy ones! My advice is, of all your children's friends parents -- be the craziest! My parents didn't read parenting books. But my brother and I never snuck out of the house, never brought home a C, and never even considered a body piercing! Why? Because my parents were THE crazy parents. As in, the first time my brother didn't get home by curfew, my parents literally called the police to find him. Be that crazy! Embarrassingly crazy! Yes my brother was mortified but he never missed curfew again and after witnessing his embarrassment, I never did either. I'm a card carrying crazy parent and my kids stay either terrified or mortified.
And that's it when it comes to parenting.
Chicken nuggets with a side of crazy. Works like a charm!
