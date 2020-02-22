Momma died in 1941. It was a memorable time for the world, but for me it was devastating. I watched and I listened. I listened to the news of day on the radio and heard President Roosevelt say “This day will live in infamy.’’
I listened to the people who came to honor my mother at her funeral and to pay respect to our grieving family. They remarked how outgoing Momma was and how she loved people. Her home was always open to even the passerby. Her warmth and high spirit is something I remember and I am sure I inherited or try to emulate.
This time in my life I watched my brothers rise to the occasion and volunteer to join the Army to serve our country before they were drafted. I listened to the conversations of the grown-ups regarding the need to join with our neighbors to conserve resources during this period of war. I watched the people on the block who dreaded the site of a telegram delivery to tell them of a lost son, brother, father or husband.
I reflect on the things I watched or listened to as a child, and today so many years later I recall and appreciate the standards of morality, truth and honor that were expressed. My father was an immigrant, modest, honest and loved this country where he chose to live and honor. His example of his behavior was a guideline for his children and we all tried to live up to his expectations.
My father’s treatment of his wife, my mother was an example of how loving parents can influence their sons to treat their wives and love their children. The greatest gift fathers can give their children is to love their mother. We can benefit by listening, watching and imitating the good qualities of our parents that are displayed within the family, but even more importantly the way they treat neighbors, friends and even strangers with kindness, understanding and compassion.
These thoughts emerge today within me because I think men and women have forgotten that children are watching and listening. They are indeed! The atmosphere of lying, self-serving attitudes are constantly in our midst. What example are we leaving with the future generation? What has happened to the Golden Rule? Which of the Ten Commandments did we decide we no longer need?
Have we lost respect for our teachers, leaders, parents and our fellow man? Can our children grow to their greatest potential without being stifled by hate, bigotry and dishonesty? I pray sincerely for the return to a sane society to agree to disagree, respect each other and work together to help build a better place for ourselves and our children. To be sure our children are listening and watching.
Lebanon resident Linda Alessi writes a weekly column about family, friends and memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.