I am so over winter. I’ve been gardening some over the past few weeks and have planted onions, lettuce, and my potatoes. Many of the things that I enjoy growing can’t be planted for another month. There will be a lull of vegetable gardening now and it’s time to check out the landscaping and complete some of those projects we put off this past fall. Here’s a quick list of things that should be done now to help you have the best landscaping you can have.
The first step is to clean out those old leaves and cut back any foliage that may be dead on perennials. Shrubs and other woodys in the landscape might have dropped their leaves last fall. This is a great place for bugs and diseases to over winter. It’s a good practice to clean those up now to help prevent any issues that you may have had in the fall time. I would hold back on cutting some of those evergreens that may have been burned from the freezing temperatures we had a few weeks back. Sometimes trimming these back will have them start pushing out new growth and it’s liable to get burned again if we have some heavy frosts.
Inspect your shrubs and trees for any overwintering pests. The one question that I will get in the next few weeks will be regarding bagworms. Now is the time to pick these off and throw them onto the burn pile. Unfortunately, we have a newer pest that has found its way to Middle Tennessee called the Crape Myrtle Bark Scale. Right now it is overwintering on your crape myrtles in white masses along the bark. Now is the time to use an insecticidal oil to knock them back before they start reproducing again.
The last step is always the hardest. Plant what you buy. I’ve been a gardener and I can say that I have a small graveyard of containers of plants, that I purchased many moons ago, that have never seen the soil on my property. It is extremely hard to go into a garden center and see something new and not purchase it. I struggle with this and I hope to do better in 2021! When you purchase these plants, look them over from top to bottom. Look for insects under the leaves and on any stems. Take the plants out of the container and look at the roots. If the roots are black as opposed to white, then root rot has already set in and it is a lost cause. Leave it at the garden center because there is no saving a plant that already has root rot setting in.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
