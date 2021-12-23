A long-standing Lebanon bakery with roots dating back to the 1950s is opening its doors on Christmas Eve for one final day in business.
For many, it’s the end of an era, but for the owners and their family, it’s been a chance to share and laugh in the memories that made it so special.
J. Clayborn’s Bakery hasn’t always been at its current location on West Main Street in Lebanon. It hasn’t even always been called J. Clayborn’s Bakery.
It used to be called Driver’s Bakery, famous for the Driver’s coconut cakes, until Johnnie Clayborn became the sole owner and later changed the name.
After getting out of the Army, Clayborn began his baking career under the supervision of Robert Driver in the fall of 1951. Back then, the bakery was located off the square. Clayborn learned the trade under Driver’s mentorship.
In July of 1960, Clayborn bought a half-interest in the company. Four years later, he became the sole owner. It moved to its current location in 1970 and expanded its offering to include a delicatessen and snack bar.
Clayborn passed away in 2016, but his wife, Erline, is still actively involved, even if it’s her granddaughters, Brittany Kimble and Brooke Pickler, now holding the ownership reins. Erline Clayborn answers the phones, a job that she pointed out is vital, as her granddaughters help serve the patrons in the store.
Connie Pickler, the Clayborns’ daughter, said that after the bakery closed the last time, that her daughters decided they wanted to reopen it. This was also in 2016.
The eldest of those girls, Kimble, said that the bakery doubled as a daycare for her and her sister while they were growing up.
“We were 100% totally raised in this bakery,” Kimble said. “So, you know being raised around something like that, you’re always thinking eventually, one day, it could be mine.
“When we decided to take it on and reopen it, the only goal we had in mind was to restore what it had been to the community and what our grandfather thought it could be.”
The bakery may have been a connective tissue for the people around town, but Kimble always believed her grandfather intended for it to bring the family closer.
“I get asked all the time ... ‘What is the best part?’ ” Kimble said. “It’s how close me and my sister have become.”
Still, the tight-knit family relishes the chance to make other families happy with what they cook.
“We know what our products are to people,” said Kimble. “Our cakes are their Christmas tradition. Our pies are (at) their Thanksgiving meals.”
That long-standing tradition has helped make family out of those friends.
“I wouldn’t even say that the people who come in here are our customers,” said Brooke Pickler. “They are more like extended family.”
Pickler said that when she graduated from college in Pikeville, Kentucky, several customers from the bakery came to her graduation party, because, “they are just a part of our family now.”
The two bakery owners said that they have various favorite menu items.
“If you ask Brooke what her favorite thing is this week, it’s chocolate donuts,” Kimble said laughing.
Pickler added, “I’m just trying to eat enough that I won’t want one after we close.”
The bakery has long been a Lebanon institution, famous even outside the city, with patrons traveling for some of their favorite menu items.
On Wednesday, Hartsville’s Kenny and June Linville came in for lunch.
“When I was a child, my dad would stop in here, and we would get a bag of rolls,” June Linville said. “We’d have them eaten by the time we got home.”
The Linvilles saw an old friend dining in J. Clayborn’s. Martha Dixon, a former high-school classmate of June Linville’s in Carthage, estimated that she had spent more than $400 on cookies at J. Clayborn’s this year alone.
“It’s such a tradition for people here,” Dixon said. “It’s killing me that they’re closing.”
The decision to close was “not made lightly,” according to the owners. Kimble said that the bakery has had now-hiring signs on the doors for more than a year. They’ve tried Facebook posts, ZipRecruiter ads, and even reached out to local government officials about available resources for attracting labor.
Trying to fill in the gaps themselves has proven immensely challenging as well.
“I got here at 3 a.m. yesterday, and left at 8 (p.m.),” said Kimble.
For the newlywed, working 16-hour days simply isn’t sustainable.
Ideally, the owners would like to see the bakery remain open.
“Our goal is to find a potential buyer,” said Kimble. “We feel like the city needs this. It’s been a safe space for so many, and for a lot of people, their story in Lebanon started here.”
Kimble explained that numerous realtors would bring potential home buyers to the bakery when they were first visiting the area.
“I can’t tell you how many families have met other families and become life-long friends right there in those booths,” Kimble said.
No matter what happens, the family will hold fast to the memories. Kimble’s cousin, Tiffany Harris, was dining with a dozen other family members on Wednesday. Harris said that she has been coming to the bakery since birth.
“We always came here with our grandfather,” Harris said smiling. “There was a cigarette machine in the corner, and the joke was we’d be here until all those cigarettes were gone.”
While Thursday’s hours (from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m.) remain as normal, J. Clayborn’s will have modified hours on Christmas Eve, closing the doors for the final time after serving customers from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m.
