Cumberland University’s month-long Peace Forum is underscored by means of achieving end to combative elements. In this case, audience members were privy to a near-unbelievable relationship between a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank and an Israeli from Jerusalem.
Delivering remarks on the matter before engaging the two subjects in an international Zoom call, Colum McCann, a decorated novelist, explained how that finding a story sometimes requires looking and listening just a little more closely.
McCann spoke at Cumberland’s Alumni Hall on Thursday night before a packed crowd. He read a few passages from his latest work, “Apeirogon,” about the aforementioned Middle Easterners, before delving into a discussion with the moderator, Cumberland English and creative writing professor Sandee Gertz.
Gertz called the evening “a juxtaposition of concepts; peace and story.”
“Apeirogon,” was not the first of McCann’s books that Gertz has read. She’s quite the fan. Her love for his work began when she first read “Zoli,” a novel about a Slovak Romani woman forced into exile in the 1950s. It’s a fictional account loosely based on a Polish Romani poet.
What stood out to Gertz while reading this work was the level of immersion that McCann was willing to go to get the story. He actually lived with a Romani tribe while gathering material for the story. Other instances of his commitment to the work included living in a homeless encampment in New York City and biking across America. To Gertz, McCann’s willingness to go get the story is what makes him such a remarkable storyteller.
McCann, whose “Let the Great World Spin,” won a National Book Award, is no stranger to accolades and recognition. However, it’s his humility that shines through. He wants to share a subject’s story, but first, he insists on learning every in and out so that he can really grasp and ultimately convey the material.
It was McCann’s fervent interest in their stories that made his “Apeirogon” partnerships possible for the book’s two subjects, Rami Elhanan of Jerusalem and Bassam Aramin of Jericho.
The content of the novel centers on a similar grief shared between Elhanan and Aramin, who both lost their daughters during the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
Elhanan said that he and Aramin’s story was not something that just happened. It had been shared with newspapers and other outlets before. However, when Elhanan met McCann and started telling him his story, he said that McCann broke down and wept. When he saw how much the story resonated with the Irish author, he agreed to work on the novel with him.
While Elhanan and Aramin’s lives took drastically different paths, this common thread binds them together and sustains their mutual respect, an element of the story McCann found to be crucial.
“We don’t really need to love each other,” McCann said. “We don’t even need to like each other. We just need to understand each other.”
While Elhanan and Aramin represent opposite sides in the decades-long conflict, their similar grief over personal loss keeps them fighting for peace. Both men are members of Combatants for Peace, an Israeli-Palestinian organization with an egalitarian, bi-national, grassroots movement committed to non-violent action.
“We share a common enemy ... occupation,” Aramin said. “Only when you discover the humanity of your enemy can you end conflict.”
