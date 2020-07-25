In recent months, the Lebanon community has rallied in support of the Fite-Fessenden Museum and Community Events Center. A successful capital campaign resulted in the completion of three much needed repair projects: replacing the standing seam metal roof, installing new Queen Anne gutters, and refurbishing the wooden components of the front of the home. Individuals, businesses, and organizations in Lebanon and Wilson County donated a total of $51,152, specifically earmarked for these repairs.
For the past 150 years, the Fite-Fessenden House, sitting one block off the Lebanon Square at 236 West Main Street, has been an eyewitness to Lebanon’s history. Built in 1870 by Dr. James L. Fite, the home became not only a residence but, for 26 years, served as a school. When businessmen W. H. Fessenden and his wife Sallie purchased the property in the 1920s, they became the second and last family to reside there. In 1983, Mrs. Fessenden willed the home to the History Associates of Wilson County who, bolstered by a grant from the state of Tennessee and enthusiastic local support, led the original restoration project. The home, then called “The Fessenden House-Home of the Wilson County Museum” was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985 and the museum has been welcoming visitors ever since.
In 2019, the History Associates and the Margaret Gaston Chapter DAR began working together to update and repurpose the house and museum, renaming it the Fite-Fessenden Museum and Community Events Center. By adding Museum and Community Center to its mission, the groups hope to increase usage by refocusing the museum’s collection, opening the doors to more civic groups, and creating a rental venue for medium-size gatherings.
History Associates board member and DAR regent Judy Sullivan encouraged the public “to stop by the house and see the improvements.
Our contractors, Mike Morgan of Sixonefive Construction Services and Mark Gooch of Tri-Star Restoration, are to be commended.”
Betsy Sellars, treasurer of History Associates, thanked “every individual who supported the capital campaign.” However, she noted that several major donors deserve special recognition, including Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation, which through their Sharing Change Program supplied $8,000 for roofing materials.
Other major contributors were the Evelyn and Jim Horne Hankins Foundation, CedarStone Bank, Wilson County Motors, Ally Bank (in honor of Tennessee TIME Dealer of the Year W.P. Bone), Wilson Bank and Trust, the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club, and National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution.
History Associates of Wilson County encourages everyone interested in local history to join as they expand the projects and programs of Fite-Fessenden House.
Visit them on Facebook, Instagram, or at https://fitefessenden.wixsite.com/home to learn of volunteer opportunities and upcoming events.
— Submitted
