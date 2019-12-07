Joe and I kept company (as the phrase was used not so long ago) for three years. During this time we spent little or no money. On weekends we would visit relatives and attend birthday parties for entertainment. Our walks in the park or along Belt Parkway along the waters of the ocean, swimming at Coney Island was our recreation. We did splurge and go to a Broadway play. Believe it or not it was "Damn Yankees." This was our time for dreaming and planning our life in the future. We talked about having a family and held hands, between kissing and hugging.
We saved what we could from our earnings in order to have a wedding reception, honeymoon and furnish a small apartment. It goes without saying we were not able to cover it all. No matter, our loving family and friends graciously furnished us with enough wedding presents to cover it all. As a matter of fact a friend of my brother Tony was invited and gave us a generous gift of $100. I wished Tony invited more of his friends. This was a great deal of money in 1953.
Our beautiful church service at St. Finbar's was attended by friends and family. Father Donegan our parish priest and personal friend of the family officiated. He was my favorite priest growing up, who visited my mother during her long illness to give her communion. Our reception was held at the Rivera Club in Brooklyn and attended by over 100 people.
I was given a bridal shower and almost everything Joe and I needed were given to us as gifts to furnish our home. We were truly blessed with such generosity and grateful for such love.
The first night of our honeymoon was spent at the Hotel St. George. The next morning we went to the terminal to take the bus to the Pocono Mountains in Pennnsylvania for honeymoon week at Pocono Gardens. Once there we met other young couples honeymooning and we became friends. We enjoyed hay rides and country western shows and other activities. As a matter of fact a year later we were walking pushing baby carriages with our first-born children on the sidewalks of Brooklyn streets.
Chubby was a neighborhood tough guy. He was a leader and fearless, but there were some things he never did. He never rode a horse. There at Pocono Gardens he and the other young husbands decided to take out the horses for a ride. He was promised the horse that he rented was mild-mannered and docile. Somebody lied! This horse took my new husband through the town at a pace he could not control. He raced through country roads into the town, through backyards upending clothes lines and giving him the ride of his life. Needless to say, poor guy came back unable to walk with his legs together. Thankfully it was the last day of our honeymoon and we were ready to go home. How could this "tough guy" explain his physical condition of saddle burn to his friends. I am sure it must have been a great tale.
Now our return to our new little basement apartment began as a married couple to start our life.
Linda Alessi is a retired bank manager who lives in Lebanon and writes a weekly column about family, friends and memories.
