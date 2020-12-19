Once again the holiday season has come. Does it seem that each year passes more quickly as we grow older? How far back can you recall with clarity the days of your childhood when the holiday season was near? Children wait with great anticipation and sometimes it is a letdown. I look back and as special holidays approached, Christmas, Easter, and I thought of presents, the family gathering together. There were many times we welcomed strangers to join us in the festivities.
Distinct recollections come to me as I go back. Those special smells of honey would greet me at the door, special treats for the holidays. The smell of honey used on the struffoli (honey balls) permeated the house so you could almost taste it on your lips. Almond candy made with great care to look attractive and delicious to eat. There would be days of baking cookies and traditional goodies for friends and family to enjoy. Maybe it is the comfort of food that has clung to many of us. Until today the memory lingers.
The house was always prepared with the best we had available. The painted white kitchen, the floors covered with white octagon tiles, large enough to accommodate our large family, was scrubbed clean until it sparkled. The starched curtains, trimmed with color, were hung with tiebacks fastened on the side on the windows that gleamed bringing sunshine in the warm room where the family gathered each night.
The windows looked out to the backyard. In December the trees were bare, but in the springtime the cherry blossoms would bloom, then come later the iris, lilies of the valley and the roses that grew along the fence. Then, later still, the fig tree would come to life.
The elders took great pride in the preparation of this holiday season. This was part of the tradition of Christmas and the family played an intricate part. We had a piano in our living room/dining room where many times gifts were stacked with presents for family and friends. Sometime sister would play the piano with melodies familiar to us or just played chopsticks that I loved to hear as a small child.
There was always a live tree in our house. It smelled like Christmas. Also the pine needles could be found in obscure places until July, regardless of good housekeeping. Decorations would come out of the attic. Boxes of treasured ornaments, handmade from Germany and Italy. It was quite a ritual with the hanging of the first ornament that had to be the angel at the top. It continued until it would be fully covered with bright and shining balls and stars and tinsel. Lastly the nativity carefully unwrapped was placed. When all was completed my sister, Edith would have the hot cocoa ready for all to enjoy and to admire the tree.
We have repeated these rituals year after year, many of us with children and grandchildren. Hopefully we remember the reason is the birth of Jesus who came to show us the way and sacrificed for our salvation.
Lebanon resident Linda Alessi writes about family, friends and memories.
