A new year means a new chance to get active, and Cedars of Lebanon State Park gave the community a perfect opportunity with it’s annual First Day Hike.
This year’s hike doubled as a preview of the park’s upcoming ADA-accessible trail, which rangers hope to have paved and ready within a few months. The project has been in development for the past two to three years and is being funded through grant money.
“It’s about three quarters of a mile long, and it’s going to start out at the butterfly garden,” Park Ranger Shauna Bridgers said. “It’s going to be wheelchair accessible, so people can go out and look at the caves who haven’t been able to before. That’s the big draw.”
Longterm, the park envisions the trail being used by parents with strollers and teachers taking their students on field trips. According to Bridgers, the park was a frequent stop for classrooms before COVID-19.
“We’re hoping to get that going again once schools start back up,” she said. “We’re also working with the Friends of Cedars of Lebanon to plant enough trees to create an arboretum there.”
That means the park will need to have between 50 and 100 unique tree species there, so children will have plenty to study.
One child already familiar with the park is Lukas Halliburton of Nashville. He and his mother Rebekah decided to attend because he wanted to see the snakes at the park’s nature center — the last stop on the hike.
“We’ve done hikes here before,” she said. “And we actually came to the nature center when he was a few years younger, and another time for an owl demonstration. That was amazing.”
Lukas was able to reunite with the Pete, the same gray rat snake he met there years ago, and he also enjoyed watching Bridgers feed the snakes.
But before they even arrived at the nature center, the group found another animal friend in Toby the dog. Hiking enthusiast Kim Velker of Rutherford County brings him along on all her adventures and even created a Facebook group called Hiking with Toby to chronicle them.
“I signed up for this last year but I ended up missing it,” she said. “I hike all the time, and we go out and try to hit most of the trails. My favorite thing about Cedars of Lebanon is when you see all the sinkholes and hills. It really makes you appreciate everything Mother Nature has to offer.”
If all goes according to plan, Velker will have another trail at Cedars of Lebanon to try out later this year.
“We really just have to contract out the gravel and paving,” Bridgers said. “For the last several years, there’s been a lot of volunteer effort ... so we’ve had a lot of community support to make this happen.”
