As an Extension Agent, I get quite a few calls during the summer regarding vegetable diseases in the home garden. Some of these diseases are soil born and it's difficult to treat the plant once they have become infected. For example, Southern Blight is soil born and primarily affects those plants in the nightshade family such as tomatoes, peppers, and eggplant. The main symptom of this fungus is wilting of the plant and white mycelium growing at the base of the plant. The main way this can be prevented next year is to rotate your crops and plant something else not from the nightshade family for a couple of years.
Crop rotation refers to the sequence of crops grown in a particular area. Rotating these crops in the home vegetable garden will help out with soil fertility, disease management, and even pest management. This entails not planting the same vegetable in the same spot every year, if possible. I know this might be a challenge in smaller gardens, but it's always a good practice to move vegetable plants each year. It's good to do a little research and determine which vegetables are related. For example, the plant family Brassicaceae, includes all those cole crops such as kale, broccoli, cabbage, turnip, and even radish.
For the home garden, it's good to develop a garden plan in order to know which things are related. It would be a good idea to sketch up your garden and develop a plan since all of those seed catalogs are starting to fill our mailboxes! It can be quite tempting to purchase all of the new and exciting vegetables coming out, but we have to restrain ourselves and stick to the plan!
It's also good to know crop compatibility when planning your garden. Dr. Wszelaki from the University of Tennessee says "Some crops may have beneficial interactions and enhance yield, while others may have detrimental effects to subsequent crops. For example, many crops following the cabbage family may have lower yields. Sweet corn is a good selection to follow the cabbage family because it shows no yield decline."
As always, if you have any questions regarding your garden or any other horticultural matter in your garden or lawn, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.