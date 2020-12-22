The holidays are an exciting time. However, special times such as the holidays can often trigger people to miss loved ones that have passed away. We all experience grief sometime during life. Loss is a certain part of life. Some may lose a loved one early in life, while others may live a long life before experiencing grief from losing a close friend or family member.
Grief is a natural reaction to loss. It is a normal response after the death of a family member or friend to grieve. Numerous other losses can also cause grief, such as the end of a relationship, moving to a new community, death of a pet, change of job, and illness. How we react to grief can affect physical, mental or emotional health.
No two people are the same, so it is unlikely that you experience grief the same way. However, some of the more common experiences include:
- Difficulty concentrating
- Guilt
- Anger
- Sleep disturbances
- Loss of appetite
- Lack of motivation
- Withdrawal from others
- Deep sadness
Healthy grieving is an active process. The grieving process is full of ups and downs, highs and lows. Our experiences of grief are temporary if we acknowledge and work through our reactions instead of trying to shut them off. However, even after years of loss we may sill experience a strong sense of grief at times, especially around influential periods such as a family wedding, the birth of a child, and holidays.
Coping with painful experiences is different for everyone. Here are some suggestions others have done to help through their grieving process.
- Exercise
- Eat healthy foods
- Be patient
- Let yourself feel grief
- Take time to relax
- Talk to family or friends
- Read books
- Try to avoid taking on new responsibilities
- Join a support group
- Do something to help someone else
Just as grieving and copying with pain are different for everyone, a person should not let it damage their health or the people around them. If grief seems to be consuming a person’s life or interfering with normal activities after a period of time, professional help is advised.
For more information on this or other family topics, contact Shelly Barnes, family and consumer sciences Extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes may be reached at sphill24@utk.edu or 615-444-9584 ext 105.
