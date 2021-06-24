Now is the time of year when I get tomato questions. Tomatoes can be susceptible to many diseases, but many people call them all “blights.” We have three main diseases that actually have blight in the name. There are a number of diseases that affect tomatoes and some of them are very easy to prevent.
We’re going to look at the difference in these diseases and ways to prevent them. Tennessee is blessed with heat and humidity and many of these diseases are caused by the environment that we naturally have.
Early blight is one of the most common diseases. The first sign of early blight is small dark spots on the bottom leaves. These small dark spots will have concentric rings within them. This fungus generally overwinters in plant debris and the soil. It’s best to not plant tomatoes in the same spot every year. Move them around the garden and to other places in the garden. The lower leaves are affected first because it can be caused by soil being splashed on the leaves. The first step in preventing early blight is finding resistant hybrids.
Late blight is often characterized by brown areas with gray around the edges. The first signs are often on the top of the leaves and turn from pale green to brown quickly. In areas with high humidity, it can also affect the stems and the fruit. The fruit and stems will turn brown and sometimes you will have a white mold around the affected area. This blight is less common that early blight and some years are better than others. We do have hybrid tomatoes that are resistant to late blight.
Southern blight is one that pretty much will kill the entire plant within a couple of days. The plants will become permanently wilted and will have white mycelium growing at the base of the plant where it is going into the ground. This fungus is in the soil and this is one of the best reasons to move your tomatoes around. The issue with these blights is that they affect all other vegetables in the same family, such as peppers, eggplants, and potatoes.
Early blight and late blight can be prevented by using a good fungicide. Some of the fungicides that will help are Chlorothalonil, Copper sulfate, and Mancozeb. Be sure and follow all labels regarding intervals and when you can harvest fruit.
As always, if you have any questions, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
