I may not be organized or athletic or the best possible volunteer for the PTO, but I still have one thing I thought was lost somewhere between college graduation and the birth of my first child ... my ability to stay up past 9 p.m. for a concert.
This hit me a few years ago when I went to my first Def Leppard concert. It was a pre-pandemic Friday afternoon and after a long week of work, entertaining out-of-state relatives and back-to-school shopping, the last thing I wanted to do was go to a packed stadium with blaring music. The call came at about 3 p.m. The voice at the other end said, “We’re on for tonight. We’ll meet you at 6!” Because the voice at the other end was a good friend (and knows me well) she gave me no time in which to come up with a creative excuse not to go.
Preparing was a little harder than you’d think. It had been ages since I had gone to a concert that didn’t feature an oversized yellow bird or a grouch in a trash can, so I had no idea what to wear. My older brother and sister-in-law were lucky enough to be the judges as I narrowed my selections. Hopes of being one of the coolest looking spectators was dashed soon after I tried on my last ensemble and my brother said, “Are you trying to look like you have no idea who Def Leppard is?” I decided on an outfit that didn’t scream, “I’m a mom and this concert is wayyy past my bedtime” but was conservative enough that I didn’t look like someone auditioning for the third season of “Rock of Love.”
My friends and I met at a central location, and everyone piled in. The excitement was palpable. It had been a while since any of us had been out without a container of baby wipes or snack bag in tow. I started to feel younger until one of the girls wanted to listen to some music and the only CD I had was KIDZ BOP VOLUME 10.
Concerts have changed since college. Before we didn’t worry about “fitting in” — odds are if you were all going to see the same band you’d fit in just fine. Safety wasn’t a high priority either. If there were six people riding in a car with five seatbelts you didn’t take an extra car, you’d take an extra passenger. The conversations that go on before the show are similar though. But instead of asking questions like, “Does my hair look big enough?” it was, “Does this minivan make me look fat?”
I wasn’t familiar with all of Def Leppard’s music before the show. It had been years since I really listened to “Hysteria” or “Rock of Ages” but when the band started my girlfriends, and I were magically taken back to our teenage years where you’re more concerned about makeup than mortgage payments and your world revolves around you and not school fundraisers. For a few hours on a hot August night, we were just three girls laughing, talking and listening to music. We were 16 again and one friend who has a teenager finally “got it” and decided she has more in common with her teenage daughter than hair color.
The show ended and I noticed there were several groups heading out to the same parking lot. As the convoy of minivans and SUVs — filled with 30-, 40- and 50-something’s — left downtown Nashville I realized that it doesn’t matter how old you are, how many children you have or how many pounds you’ve gained since high school, if you can still remember the words to the music you grew up with you owe it to yourself to stay up past your normal bedtime and enjoy live music.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane. This column is Becky’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.