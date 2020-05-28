Former Memphis Mayor AC Wharton will be the keynote speaker at the Second Annual Juneteenth Celebration hosted by the Wilson County Black History Committee in support of the historic Pickett Chapel ongoing restoration project.
The $25 per plate dinner event is to be held in Cumberland University’s Baird Chapel on Friday, June 19.
Organizers of the dinner note that, because of restrictions imposed as a result of COVID-19, seating capacity is limited to less than 100 persons. Those wishing to attend are asked to call Mary Harris at 615-444-9487 for reservations or acquire tickets from members of the Black History Committee prior to the event. For more information contact Harris or visit pickettchapel.org. Wilson Bank and Trust is the title sponsor for the dinner.
Wharton, who was born in Lebanon, has had a distinguished career in the legal profession serving as an educator and public servant. He earned an undergraduate degree from Tennessee State University in 1966 and a law degree from the University of Mississippi in 1971, and was a member of the law school’s faculty for some 25 years.
His career in public service began in Washington, D.C. at the Office of General Council of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and then for a year at the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, where he headed the Public Employment Project.
After his stint in Washington, Wharton moved to Memphis where he was appointed Shelby County’s Public Defender; was elected twice Shelby County Mayor; and served one term as Memphis City Mayor. Mayor Wharton, who serves on the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, was recently elected Trustee Emeritus at Cumberland University.
Built by enslaved African Americans in 1827, Pickett Chapel, located on East Market Street about two blocks from Lebanon’s Public Square, was the town’s first Methodist church.
Ironically, the church served both white and black congregants from its beginning until 1856 when the white congregation outgrew the structure and moved to a new facility.
In 1866, 30 freedmen purchased Pickett Chapel from the Tennessee Conference of the Methodist Church and established a new congregation, Pickett Chapel Methodist Episcopal Church, which held services at the church until 1973.
After more than a decade of progress on the restoration, the nearly 200-year-old sanctuary is now structurally sound with a new roof, restored cornice, cupola and belfry, drainage, and entrance way.
Through public and private donations and other support, the Wilson County Black History Committee has raised and invested approximately $200,000 in support of the restoration.
Submitted to the Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.