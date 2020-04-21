Since this is going to be the year of gardening, now is the time to start planting some seeds directly into the ground. The weather forecast looks like we may be out of the danger in terms of frosts and freezes. Some plants do better when they are directly planted by seeds into the ground because their roots can get damaged during the transplanting stage. Another mistake made by transplanting some vegetables, that prefer to be directly planted, is damage to the main stem by either breaking it or bending it. Here’s my list of easy vegetables that can be directly planted into the garden this week.
Squash will always be my favorite vegetable and it is a huge family with many facets. The varieties of squash can include pumpkins, zucchini, yellow summer, acorn, and even butternut. This next week is a great time to plant the zucchini and the yellow squashes and they will generally bear fruit within about 45-50 days from planting. The other squash can take quite a bit of time and they prefer the soil to be a little bit warmer before being planted in the garden. Be sure to space these squash appropriately and do your research because some are bush form while other are vining and can run as much as ten feet!
Cucumbers are another crop that can have a quick turn around on your investment. Most cucumbers are vining and prefer to be trellised, but some are the bush type and can easily be managed in rows in the garden. Generally, cucumbers can bear fruit anywhere from 50-70 days from planting. When selecting the variety of cucumber be sure to buy the one for your purpose. Some fruit will stay smaller and are great candidates for pickling, while others make larger fruit and will great eaten fresh.
My last crop that can be planted directly into the ground and that has a quick turnaround is beans. There are two main strands of beans: pole or bush. If you have the means to give them an area to run, you can grow the pole beans. If you are not able to give them a structure to run, you might prefer the bush beans. With the hundreds of varieties of beans, this may be a good year to try out a couple of different varieties. You may even try some of the yellow or purple podded beans to try something different in the garden and to add more color to your plate!
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
