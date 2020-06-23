Every garden in Tennessee needs to have at least one iris in it. The iris is our state cultivated flower and has been since 1973. Tennessee does have two designated state wildflowers though — the passion flower and the Tennessee Echinacea or coneflower. The genus of Iris has around 200 different species and many of those thrive in Tennessee.
Iris have been a pass along plant for centuries and you can still find them in old homesteads where the home is no longer there. Out of all the perennials I’ve grown, I do believe iris are the most forgiving and easiest to grow. They seem to thrive on neglect and they do not have many insect or fungal issues. You can find iris ranging in a rainbow of colors, sizes, and heights. Standard dwarf bearded iris have a miniscule size of just a few inches tall, while the tall bearded can be up to 3-4’ tall.
Since iris are spring bloomers, they prefer to be divided and transplanted in the middle of summer. Most plants do not prefer to be divided and transplanted at this time though. Iris seem to do better with the drier conditions after they’ve been divided. Iris are rhizomes, which is a stem that grows horizontally along the ground.
When dividing iris, dig the entire rhizome and trim back the leaves to about 1/3 of their original size. Take a sharp knife or pruning shears and cut the new rhizomes from the old ones. New rhizomes should be healthy in growth and firm with new buds appearing along the sides of the rhizomes. They need to be planted right along the surface of the ground with the rhizome barely exposed. They need to be planted anywhere from 18-24” apart and they need to be divided every 4-5 years.
This fall, be sure to take all of the older leaves and discard them because some issues with insects and fungus can actually overwinter in old leaf debris. The first way to prevent headaches the next year is to clean up the garden during the winter.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
