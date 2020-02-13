As I’m writing this we’re receiving record-breaking rainfall for the month of February again in 2020. The forecast for this week looks to be the same thing — rain.
As we prepare our gardens for springtime planting, there are a few tasks that can be done right now to help diminish those winter blues. Look for areas in the garden or landscape that hold water. This will be easily done after this week.
Try to avoid planting fruits, vegetables, and ornamentals in areas that hold water. We see more plants dying from overwatering than under watering. If possible, build raised beds over these areas to help suppress the idea of root rot on the plants. Roots are just like people; they’ve got to breathe. If the roots sit in water too long they can rot, even during the winter.
If we get a dry spell over the next few weeks prepare your garden soil by either turning it or adding compost to it. Turning the garden, especially after growing a cover crop, will help give the soil time to break down those green cover crops before planting in a couple of months. I’ve gotten in the habit of growing turnips and mustards in the garden and I generally till those back in when I get a dry spot in February or March. The process for those green crops breaking back down into the soil is generally slower because the weather is cooler.
One other task you can do this winter is to check all of your houseplants for insects. This can easily be done by looking closely at both sides leaves, stems, and even the flowers. This is also a great time to check the roots on your houseplant. If your houseplant is root bound, the next few weeks would be an excellent time to transplant that house plant into a container more suitable. Some of these plant related tasks will help suppress those “winter blues.”
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
