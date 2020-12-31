Over time gardening myths that we grew up hearing somehow become factual in our minds. Some of these myths are nothing but fake news. Don’t believe every bit of gardening advice that you will be told, especially if you are a new gardener. Some of these myths are used by the green industry to sell products, so be leery when they say this product will definitely solve your problem. Do your own research or reach out to those who you know will tell you the truth.
The first myth is one that I get questions on every summer. If you kill the grubs in your lawn, then you will completely eliminate your mole problem. Moles feed on a variety of things in your lawn and not just grubs. The diet of moles are mostly the earthworms that live in our soils. If the grubs are eliminated in the lawn, then the mole will find other insect larvae to eat. There is only one surefire way to eliminate moles in the lawn and that is trapping. The traps should be set in the tunnels that are constantly used because the moles will have side tunnels that won’t be used much. Before you set the trap, go out the day before and push down random spots in the tunnels and see which ones are raised back up the next day. That is the tunnel where your trap should go.
The second myth is one that’s been around many years. Ants are required for peony blooms to open properly. Peonies will open just fine if there are no ants around. The ants are actually feeding on a nectar that is given off by the peony bud and it is apparently really sweet. They are no harm to the peony buds and will eventually move on to other food sources once the nectar runs out.
The last myth is one that I actually believed for some time! Watering plants when it is sunny will burn the plants. This has been proven false and when the plants need a drink, anytime of the day is a great time to give them some water. I like to equate plants to people. When you are thirsty, you just need a big glass of water. Plants are the same way, give them water when they need it! Water when the plants need it because there is actually a point called permanent wilting point where the plants will not bounce back after wilting for a long period of time. The ideal time to water is in the mornings though because there will be less evaporation of the water. Watering in the evening can lead to fungal issues down the road so make sure the leaves have time to dry off before night sets in.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
