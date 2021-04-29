I think one of the easiest warm season vegetables to grow is peppers. They seem to be more forgiving on fertility, watering, and diseases. Peppers can have issues, but I feel like normally I always am able to harvest peppers when everything else may be failing. They seem to thrive in our Tennessee heat while other vegetables are taking a break during the summer. Transplants are the way to go when it comes to planting peppers in the garden. They generally don’t respond well to direct seeding. Keep in mind, peppers need to be started inside around 8 weeks before you’re going to plant them in the garden. They prefer growing temperatures to be above 70 and sometimes that isn’t until May. Plants that are in in cool garden soil sometimes remain stunted and never perform well.
All peppers can be grown in the same area, both hot and sweet. There is an old myth that if you plant a hot pepper next to a sweet pepper, then the sweet will be hot. That is fake news. They will cross due to insects pollinating the flowers, but it only will result in possible hot seedlings if you keep the seeds. There is no concern if you don’t save any pepper seeds.
Hot peppers can pack a punch to any dish and just a few plants will go a long way! Many hot peppers will produce very prolifically and sometimes you just don’t know what to do with all of the peppers. With the diversity of hot peppers, be sure to plant what you will use. There are some hot peppers, such as Carolina Reaper, which are labeled as some of the hottest peppers in the world. These are not for the faint of heart; they are also not for Lucas Holman. Some of the recommended hot peppers for Tennessee include Emerald Fire (jalapeno), Roulette (habanero), and Red Ember (cayenne). I have grown Emerald Fire and it produced more jalapenos that I would ever eat in my lifetime.
Sweet peppers are my favorite because I love them sautéed or stuffed. There are a wide variety of colors and sometimes people get impatient waiting on them to change colors. The color indicates that the fruit is at the highest point of sugar in the fruit. So when a green fruit changes to red, the fruit becomes just a bit sweeter. My favorite sweet pepper is an Italian sweet frying pepper called Giant Marconi. Some great cultivars of bells include Red Knight, Big Bertha, and Alliance. Don’t forget to add a few sweet banana peppers into the garden also. Sweet banana peppers are also extremely prolific and it’s great for kids to help harvest them!
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
