The Lebanon Farmers’ Market has a new set of handcrafted picnic tables thanks to LHS rising junior Jedidiah Brenner’s Eagle Scout project.
Brenner, a Life Scout with Lebanon’s Troop 246, completed the project in March but had to wait until Thursday to deliver the tables because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“This is for anyone that wants to come out to the Farmers’ Market,” he said. “It’s a place where kids can sit down if they’re on a field trip, or where people can eat after they get done shopping.”
Brenner’s project is also part of a long-term goal for the Lebanon Beautification Commission to create a walking tour through the market. He wanted to meet a local need with his work, and connected with the commission after asking around.
“They came out and I met him and his parents, and they showed us some pictures of the plans they were going to work off of,” Beautification Commission Chair Patsy Anderson said. “Thanks to the city, we were able to supply them with what they needed to complete the project.”
Researching those plans was the project’s first step, and Brenner said it took a few hours to nail down the best one. After the city helped gather supplies, he organized a team and got to work.
“My dad and I started on the first bit, then the other Scouts came and we started putting it all together,” he said. “We got the tables done in a few hours … we had a format where we’d build the legs first and then build off of those.”
Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said he was proud to see the Scouts work together to complete a community project.
“This serves as a snapshot that the cream of the crop of our young people are out here today,” he said. “They’re not focused on nearly enough, but these are the people who are going to be leading Lebanon into the future and the community is lucky to have them.”
Anderson hopes the finished walking tour will also help local students build the community in years to come.
“We’re looking at focusing on environmental and agricultural topics,” she said. “We’ll have storm water, solar panels, compost bins, the Farmers’ Market and the farmers themselves involved. There will also be a historic plaque about when the city purchased this property. We want kids to see how important the environment and agriculture are, and what they can do to protect our earth.”
After contributing to that effort, Brenner’s next step is becoming an Eagle Scout — and he only needs three more merit badges to do it.
Eagle Scout is the Boy Scouts of America’s highest attainable rank, and involves a lengthy process leading up to an Eagle Scout Project. Brenner said it was a rewarding experience to go through and hopes to formally become an Eagle Scout this fall.
“Not very many become an Eagle, so it’s rare unless you go at it and don’t let up,” he said. “It felt pretty great when it was done. You know, that fuzzy feeling you get when you can look at something and say, ‘I did that.’ ”
